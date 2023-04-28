Politics
Xi Jinping seeks international peacemaker role with phone call with Zelensky
Chinese President Xi Jinping had direct telephone contact with his Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky on Wednesday for the first time since the start of the war. In doing so, Xi did something for the first time in a long time that appealed to the United States more than Russia.
White House Security Council spokesman John Kirby called it positive that the two leaders met, although he added that a negotiated peace only becomes a good idea when Zelensky is ready. .
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman reacted much more lukewarm to the call. We take note of the Chinese side’s willingness to make efforts to reach a negotiation process, said Maria Zakharova. She added that negotiations are unlikely in the current circumstances.
Phone calls have been in the air for a long time
The rumor that Xi would call Zelensky has been circulating since it was announced that Xi would visit Russian President Putin in Moscow in March. But then no phone call came.
Xi has a much closer relationship with Putin: Xi spoke to him briefly before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. At that time, he called the partnership with Russia still unlimited. After the outbreak of the war, Xi spoke with Putin five times, including two in face-to-face meetings. Zelensky, meanwhile, hasn’t heard from Xi at all, even though the two countries have had diplomatic relations for more than 30 years.
Why Xi is calling Zelensky now is the subject of speculation. For example, one analyst suggested that Xi might have received signals from Putin that Russia was now ripe for negotiations. This seems to be contradicted by the lukewarm and slightly dismissive tone of Russia’s response to the call.
Xi may also have responded to unrest in many European capitals following statements made earlier this week by Chinese Ambassador Lu Shaye. He said there were no effective international agreements supporting the independence of former Soviet republics, including Ukraine. Beijing has distanced itself from Lu’s statements.
His statements came at a time when EU countries were considering formulating a new China policy. It may have been a personal mistake, but it raised concerns in European countries that Lu had revealed something of what is really going on behind the scenes in Beijing.
European mistrust
Either way, the decision has reinforced European distrust of China. Was China really as neutral in the war with Ukraine as Beijing itself has made it out to be? Or is China actually working with Russia to create an authoritarian new world order?
China is currently putting a lot of energy into trying to separate Europe from the United States and convincing Europe of China’s good intentions. Xi may have made the call earlier to undo the damage inflicted by Ambassador Lu.
Some analysts believe that China is now eager to end the war because otherwise the global economy will struggle to recover. The Chinese economy is also suffering.
Failed attempts at mediation
China’s state-run newspaper the Global Times let the Chinese experts speak who point out that other countries have failed in their mediation efforts, but that China can now be a credible and influential mediator in the conflict. They also associate it with China’s broader role as an international peacemaker, a role China’s Xi Jinping is increasingly emphasizing.
China plans to send a senior envoy to Ukraine and other countries in the region to “establish in-depth communication with all parties to reach a political solution to the war”, the Chinese Ministry of Affairs said on Wednesday. foreign. Li Hui, Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs and Chinese Ambassador to Russia from 2009 to 2019. Either way, this means China’s diplomatic involvement in the war will deepen.
It is doubtful that China’s more active mediation can actually lead to direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. The basic conditions for such conversations are completely missing so far. Ukraine will negotiate only on the condition that Russia recognizes that the now occupied territories and Crimea also belong to Ukraine. This is unacceptable for Russia. China has not yet given any indication on how Beijing thinks it can solve this problem.
Correction of April 27, 2023: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that China’s mediation could lead to negotiations between Russia and China, which has been corrected above.
A version of this article also appeared in the April 28, 2023 newspaper.
