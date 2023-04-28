Ganjar is the right figure to continue the development of Jokowi





loading…

Future presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo is seen as the right figure to continue the development agenda that was executed under the era of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Photo/Doc SINDO

JAKARTA – Vice-Chairman of the Advisory Council of the United Development Party ( PPP ) Witjaksono rated Ganjar Pranowo is the right figure to continue the development program that was executed during the time of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). PPP announced Ganjar as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election. – Vice-Chairman of the Advisory Council of the United Development Party () Witjaksono ratedis the right figure to continue the development program that was executed during the time of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). PPP announced Ganjar as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election. The announcement was made directly by Acting PPP Chairman General Muhamad Mardiono following the Fifth National Meeting of PPP Leaders (Rapimnas) which kicked off on Tuesday (25/4/2023). Witjaksono expressed his gratitude because the results of his party’s deliberations had named the right person to succeed Jokowi’s leadership. “Following the deliberations of the leadership of the PPP structure and of course listening to the advice of the ulema, the PPP decided that Mas Ganjar was the right person to be nominated as a candidate for the presidential election of 2024 to continue the development infrastructure and human resources (HR) initiated by President Joko Widodo, Witjaksono said Thursday (4/27/2023). Deputy Chairman of the United Party for Development (PPP) Advisory Council Witjaksono at the event attended by Ganjar Pranowo. Photo/Special The man colloquially known as Mas Witjak said Ganjar’s nomination as the PPP presidential candidate was the result of absorbing the aspirations of all regional PPP leaders in the regions. Indeed, the PPP gives priority to the principle of bottom-up democracy in deciding which candidates to present. This support for Mas Ganjar is not only the wish of the PPP DPP elite but rather the result of a majority vote of the regional management meeting (Rapimwil) or the regional working meeting (Mukerwil) which were organized by the PPP Regional Leadership Council (DPW) across the province, said the businessman from Pati, Central Java. He sees Ganjar as having the right qualifications to continue President Jokowi’s development. During his tenure as Governor of Central Java, Ganjar maintains close relations with the business community and successfully invited many investors to invest in Central Java. Mas Ganjar has a profile and portfolio that matches what Indonesia needs to continue President Jokowi’s success,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.sindonews.com/read/1082719/12/majelis-pertimbangan-ppp-ganjar-figur-tepat-lanjutkan-pembangunan-jokowi-1682593447 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos