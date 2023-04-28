BBC Chairman Richard Sharp prepares for a report on his appointment





Receive the free Morning Headlines email for news from our journalists around the world Sign up for our free Morning Headlines email BBC chairman Richard Sharp is bracing for a potentially damaging report on his appointment to the post after he helped facilitate an £800,000 loan guarantee for Boris Johnson. The former Tory donor was appointed to the influential role overseeing public broadcaster independence in 2021 but was called to resign after it emerged he had helped the then Prime Minister organize the ready. The report by attorney Adam Heppinstall KC is expected to be released Friday morning, The Independent understand. Sources said The Guardian the report could prove uncomfortable for the BBC chairman to read. The former Goldman Sachs banker has already come under fire from MPs who blamed him for significant errors of judgment in acting as a go-between for Mr Johnson. The cross-party committee said his actions violated the standards expected of people applying for important public appointments. Mr Sharpe admitted introducing his friend Sam Blyth, a cousin of Mr Johnson who wanted to help him with his financial problems, to the Cabinet Office in 2020. In January the following year, he was named the government’s preferred candidate to be chairman of the BBC. The Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee confirmed his appointment but was unaware of his role in facilitating the loan. He officially took office for four years in February 2021. But cronyism allegations followed when the Sunday time revealed the loan agreement. Public Appointments Commissioner William Shawcross said he would review the way the competition for the post was run to ensure it complied with Whitehall rules. But Mr Heppinstall was appointed to carry it out when Mr Shawcross recused himself because he had met the BBC chairman on several occasions. The DCMS committee said in February that Mr Sharp had made errors of judgment by failing to declare his role in the loan to the cross-party group of MPs before his appointment. In the report, MPs said: Richard Sharp’s decisions, first to become involved in facilitating a loan to the then Prime Minister while applying for a job which was in the gift of that same person, and then not disclosing this material relationship, were significant errors of judgment, which undermine confidence in the public appointment process and could deter qualified individuals from applying for such positions. A spokesperson for Mr Sharp said he regretted not telling them about his involvement with his old friend Mr Blyth, a Canadian businessman, and apologized. Additional reports per AP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/bbc-chairman-richard-sharp-boris-johnson-b2328422.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos