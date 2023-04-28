Donald Trump’s defense in rape trial hinges on this pivotal moment





E. Jean Carroll, the writer who is suing Donald Trump for defamation and assault after accusing him of raping her in the 1990s, will be cross-examined by Trump’s lawyers on Thursday, in a time that is expected to be crucial for the defense of the former president. .

“With Trump likely not testifying, the whole defense comes down to the cross [examination] of Carroll, which is scheduled to begin mid-morning tomorrow,” Harry Litman, senior legal affairs columnist for the Los Angeles Times, wrote on Twitter.

“Look for Tacopina to take risks that risk the wrath of the judge and the alienation of the jury. He must undermine his credibility,” he said.

Former U.S. President and 2024 Presidential hopeful Donald Trump departs after speaking at the 152nd Annual National Rifle Association (NRA) Convention at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 14, 2023. E. Jean Carroll , the writer who is suing Donald Trump for defamation and assault after he accused him of raping her in the 1990s, will be cross-examined by Trump’s lawyers on Thursday. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Whether Trump will testify at trial is a key factor that could change the outcome of the case, according to legal experts who spoke to Newsweek. So far, Trump’s lawyers have left open the possibility that the former president could testify at the New York trial, although his appearance in court is all but certain.

Newsweek has reached out to the law firm representing Trump for comment.

“The defense will aggressively attempt to undermine Ms. Carroll’s credibility by attempting to expose the inconsistencies in her story over the past 30 years,” attorney Jamie White, best known for his work with victims of crime, told Newsweek. sexual assaults.

“This may be an effective strategy in general, but the contemporary evidence in this case should overcome minor inconsistencies in its history. You don’t have to be a lawyer to recognize that minor recollections over the course of 30 years will be inconsistent. Plaintiffs will insist on this at closing and the jury is likely to overcome any concerns, particularly in light of the fact that the defense does not appear to present substantial evidence.”

White is convinced that Trump is unlikely to testify. “Testifying would open him up to grueling cross-examination. He would likely wither away under cross-examination and seal his fate. That said, plaintiff’s attorneys will likely point to the empty chair and say you can draw negative inferences from Mr. Trump. . no participation.”

That’s likely why Trump’s lawyers are leaving a question mark hanging over his attendance in court, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Newsweek.

“Trump’s lawyers are leaving open the possibility of him testifying at trial because they don’t want to shake hands with them,” Rahmani said.

“What they’re trying to do is that the plaintiff’s attorneys have to be prepared for two possibilities, the first being that Trump testifies live in court and they have to cross-examine him. The second is that he won’t testify at all, and they’ll have to show the deposition.They basically want Carroll’s team to have to do the work to prepare even if he doesn’t show up.

Legal experts agree that his failure to testify would only be detrimental to the embattled former president.

“Trump not showing up can only hurt his case,” Rahmani said. “Jurors see trials on TV and expect the parties to be present. Jurors may think that Trump is not taking the allegations seriously and be more likely to rule against him for not being present. The Deposition testimony is also less effective than live testimony if Trump refuses to testify at trial.”

White accepted. “The defense made a perilous mistake in not having Mr. Trump testify,” he said. “The jury is looking at its ’empty chair’ and is undoubtedly making negative inferences. Mr. Trump is not in criminal danger and failing to defend himself is an ‘unforced error'”

Los Angeles-based entertainment and corporate law attorney Tre Lovell agrees.

“Trump has to testify in his own defense because this is a case, she said, and the jury will only hear one side at trial if he doesn’t,” she said. he told Newsweek.

“If the jury believes him, he will prevail on both the sexual assault allegation and the defamation allegation. Since this case hinges entirely on his credibility, he must come forward and look the jury in the eye and convince that E. Jean Carroll only filed this lawsuit for money and the rape never happened.”

On Wednesday, Carroll, 79, testified in detail about the alleged rape which she said took place in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the spring of 1996. For years, Trump, who has always denied the allegation, has accused of lying about what happened.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it he said it didn’t happen,” Carroll said Wednesday. “He lied and shattered my reputation and I’m here to try and get my life back.” She said she was not “settling a political account” with her lawsuit, but a “personal account”.

White thinks Carroll is likely to win his case. “The burden of proof is very low in this type of case, the plaintiff only has to show that her assertions are supported by a preponderance of the evidence,” he told Newsweek.

“That’s very different from the standard of reasonable doubt in a criminal case. Mr. Trump is very likely to be found liable and he should dust off his checkbook.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-defense-rape-trial-carroll-key-moment-1796999 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos