Trump vows to investigate prosecutors, says Biden represents anarchy





MANCHESTER, New Hampshire, April 27 (Reuters) – Donald Trump said on Thursday that if he wins the 2024 presidential election, he will order the Justice Department to investigate “radical” county and state prosecutors whom he accused, without evidence, of targeting conservatives. .

In a campaign speech, the former president, who faces multiple criminal investigations, said prosecutors were “going after conservatives” and spoke about his political positions and personal grievances as he presented himself as a victim of the so-called Deep State.

“On day one of my new administration, I will direct the DOJ to investigate all of America’s radical district attorneys and attorneys general for their unlawful, racist … enforcement of the law,” Trump told more than 1,000 supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire. .

Trump faces at least four criminal investigations, including a federal probe into his alleged role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters and a recent indictment in New York linked to a silent payment to a porn star . Trump denied wrongdoing and called the investigations politically motivated.

The call for federal investigations into prosecutors matches what critics have described as Trump’s increasingly authoritarian rhetoric on the campaign trail. On Thursday, he repeated plans for a “truth and reconciliation commission” as part of a purge of federal bureaucracy.

Trump has also sought to reframe the choice between himself and President Joe Biden. Biden, a Democrat, kicked off his re-election campaign two days ago with a video promising to protect the individual liberties of “extremists” linked to the former Republican president.

[1/5]Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., April 27, 2023. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Trump called the United States a “failed nation” and on Thursday pointed to economic data showing that U.S. economic growth had slowed significantly in the first three months of 2023.

“The choice in this election is now between strength or weakness, between success or failure, between security or anarchy, between peace or conflict, and prosperity or disaster,” Trump said.

Trump’s remarks assume he and Biden will win their party’s nominations. Trump appears to be consolidating his support in the race for the Republican nomination and is heading to New Hampshire in hopes of capturing the top candidate state.

The former president, who easily won the 2016 New Hampshire primary, had a significant national lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 49% to 23%, among self-identified Republicans, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. performed from April 21 to 24.

In a moment of mockery, Trump drew applause as he moved onto the stage claiming he was struggling to find the exit, suggesting he could rekindle a theme from his 2020 campaign when he portrayed Biden as aged and lacking in energy and sharpness.

In February, the president’s personal physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, issued Biden with a clean bill of health and said he was fit to continue in office. Biden, 80, is the oldest person to serve as president of the United States. Trump is 76 years old.

Trump on Thursday repeated the false claim that his 2020 election defeat was due to systemic fraud orchestrated by the Democrats.

Reporting by Nathan Layne; edited by Ross Colvin and Cynthia Osterman

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-paints-doomsday-scenario-if-biden-wins-white-house-again-2023-04-27/

