Xi sends peace envoy to Ukraine, says negotiation is only way to end war – People’s World

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday and informed him that a Chinese peace envoy would soon be sent to Kyiv to encourage peace talks to end the war. | AP Pictures

Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Ukrainian counterpart President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call on Wednesday that his government would send a peace envoy to Ukraine, Chinese media reported.

It came two months after Beijing presented a 12-point plan aimed at providing a framework to end the fighting between Russia and Ukraine and lay the foundations for peace.

Zelensky said he had a long and meaningful phone call with Xi. His press secretary, Serhii Nykyforov, said the two presidents spoke for almost an hour.

I believe that this call, together with the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations, Zelensky said in a Facebook post.

China Central Television reported that Beijing intended to send an envoy to kyiv to discuss a political settlement of the conflict. There is no indication yet whether the Chinese envoy will also visit Russia.

China will send a special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to Ukraine and other countries to conduct in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, according to the statement.

China has maintained a neutral stance in the conflict and refused to directly criticize Moscow’s invasion, although it has said respect for national sovereignty is paramount to achieving peace.

The Chinese peace proposal released in February included a call for a ceasefire and peace talks as well as an end to the Cold War mentality.

Xi reportedly told Zelensky that negotiation was the only viable way out.

The report said: All parties concerned must remain calm and restrained in dealing with the nuclear issue and truly look to their future and destiny and that of humanity as a whole and work together to manage the crisis.

There is no winner in a nuclear war.

