Politics
Xi sends peace envoy to Ukraine, says negotiation is only way to end war – People’s World
Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday and informed him that a Chinese peace envoy would soon be sent to Kyiv to encourage peace talks to end the war. | AP Pictures
Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Ukrainian counterpart President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call on Wednesday that his government would send a peace envoy to Ukraine, Chinese media reported.
It came two months after Beijing presented a 12-point plan aimed at providing a framework to end the fighting between Russia and Ukraine and lay the foundations for peace.
Zelensky said he had a long and meaningful phone call with Xi. His press secretary, Serhii Nykyforov, said the two presidents spoke for almost an hour.
I believe that this call, together with the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations, Zelensky said in a Facebook post.
China Central Television reported that Beijing intended to send an envoy to kyiv to discuss a political settlement of the conflict. There is no indication yet whether the Chinese envoy will also visit Russia.
China will send a special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to Ukraine and other countries to conduct in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, according to the statement.
China has maintained a neutral stance in the conflict and refused to directly criticize Moscow’s invasion, although it has said respect for national sovereignty is paramount to achieving peace.
The Chinese peace proposal released in February included a call for a ceasefire and peace talks as well as an end to the Cold War mentality.
Xi reportedly told Zelensky that negotiation was the only viable way out.
The report said: All parties concerned must remain calm and restrained in dealing with the nuclear issue and truly look to their future and destiny and that of humanity as a whole and work together to manage the crisis.
There is no winner in a nuclear war.
the morning star
We hope you enjoyed this article. Before you go, please support great working class and pro-people journalism bymake a donationin the World of Peoples.
We are not neutral. Our mission is to be a voice for truth, democracy, the environment and socialism. We believe in people before profits. So we take sides. Yours!
We are part of the pro-democracy media that challenges the vast ecosystem of right-wing media propaganda that is brainwashing tens of millions and putting democracy at risk.
Our journalism is free from corporate influence and paywalls because we are fully supported by our readers. At Peoples World, we believe news and information should be free and accessible to everyone.
But we need your help. It takes a lot of money to produce and cover the unique stories you see on our pages. Only you, our readers and supporters, make this possible. If you enjoy reading Peoples World and the stories we bring to you,support our work by donating or becoming a monthly supporter today.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.peoplesworld.org/article/xi-sending-peace-envoy-to-ukraine-says-negotiation-only-way-to-end-war/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi sends peace envoy to Ukraine, says negotiation is only way to end war – People’s World
- Trump vows to investigate prosecutors, says Biden represents anarchy
- Swagat has helped improve lives and extend the reach of governance: PM Modi
- Erdogan falls ill on TV and cancels campaign rallies
- New Eastland Yards proposal could bring football and a concert venue
- Men’s tennis falls to Indiana in first round of B1G tournament, 4-3
- The Dark Side of Google: 5 Search Terms You Should Never Avoid
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Increase in the use of organic fertilizers, the president asks the Minister of Agriculture to modify the provisions on subsidized fertilizers
- Lieutenant-Governor invites New Brunswickers to attend the early morning coronation of King Charles III
- Best Leather Wallets for Men 2023
- Get ready for Google I/O
- US talk show host Jerry Springer has died