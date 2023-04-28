Bio Farma contributes to the Hanover Fair 2023





Bio Farma Group is present at the world’s largest industrial exhibition, Hannover Messe 2023, alongside 15 other public companies (April 17-21, 2023), reinforcing SOE Pharmaceuticals’ progress on the global stage. RI President Joko Widodo delivered a speech at the opening ceremony, accompanied by SOE Minister Erick Thohir. Bio Farma and 15 other public companies participated in the largest industrial exhibition in the world. Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz were also present at the opening of Hannover Messe 2023 accompanied by BUMN Minister Erick Thohir. to be indonesian Official partner country at the Hannover Messe to be held April 17-21, 2023 in Hannover, Germany. In his address at the opening ceremony of Hannover Messe 2023, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that Indonesia is very open to investment and cooperation, including in downstream industry and a green economy. “Indonesia is not closing down, in fact we are very open to investment and cooperation in building downstream industries in Indonesia,” the president said. In one of the series on the agenda of Hannover Messe 2023, BUMN Minister Erick Thohir accompanied President Joko Widodo to a dinner with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Erick said the meeting discussed cooperation between Indonesia and Germany. “We discussed economic cooperation between Indonesia and Germany and other European countries to encourage industrial growth in Indonesia, which is export-oriented, renewable energy and downstream,” he said. he declares. Senior Director of Bio Farma, Honesti Basyir, said that Bio Farma continues to expand its business in the global market by seeking global partnership potential. “Hannover Messe 2023 is proof of Bio Farma’s progress on the international stage, as well as opening up opportunities for collaboration, especially in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries,” Honesti said. “Bio Farma presents two superior digital innovations, namely Medtrack & Medwell. Thanks to the digitization of Medtrack, Bio Farma has distributed more than 400 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and monitored real time delivery to all parts of Indonesia and ensure the authenticity of vaccines received by the public. Meanwhile, Medwell, a virtual health platform, is designed around individual needs, with comprehensive features ranging from monitoring health conditions, fitness, to tracking daily activities,” he said. explain. Apart from this, Bio Farma also contributed as a guest speaker in the conference Business Meeting in Indonesia: Opportunities and Prospects for the Development of Health Sector Industries, a series of Hannover Messe activities, attended by various international audiences. Bio Farma, as a holding company of BUMN Pharmaceuticals, drives digital transformation that aims to create commercial value optimally, through four strategies, firstly operational excellence in lines of business operations to increase efficiency, secondly increasing revenue through digital health products, thirdly client experience to relevant stakeholders (Ministry of Health, hospitals, clinics and pharmacies) and fourth through accelerated research and development. With this transformation, Bio Farma Group is ready to join forces with global partners and open up new opportunities. Hannover Messe is the largest annual international trade fair for the industrial technology sector which will be a place to promote innovation and develop networks. Hannover Messe brought together more than 550 exhibitors from various countries, 200,000 international visitors and generated around 6.5 million business contacts. –0ym0– For media inquiries, contact: Rifa Herdien Secretary General of PT Bio Farma (Persero) Email: [email protected], Phone: +62 812-5428-844

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.biofarma.co.id/id/announcement/detail/memperluas-pasar-global-bio-farma-berkontribusi-pada-ajang-hannover-messe-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos