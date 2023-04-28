Report finds BBC Chairman Richard Sharp ‘broke the rules over £800,000 loan to Boris Johnson’

BBC Chairman Richard Sharp is bracing for a report that would find he ‘broke the rules over his £800,000 loan guarantee to Boris Johnson’.

Attorney Adam Heppinstall KC’s investigation is expected to be released Friday morning.

According The Telegraphit will conclude that Mr Sharp broke the rules by creating a perception of conflict of interest – but he was reportedly reluctant to quit.

If he does not resign, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will have to determine his fate. The newspaper report could not be confirmed.

Mr Sharp, a former Tory donor, was appointed to the influential role overseeing the public broadcaster’s independence in 2021.

Pictured: Boris Johnson (file photo). Mr Sharp has been embroiled in a crony row over helping the former Prime Minister secure an £800,000 loan facility in recent months

But the former Goldman Sachs banker has been called on to quit after it emerged he helped the then Prime Minister arrange the loan.

MPs have previously criticized Mr Sharp’s ‘significant errors of judgement’.

He admitted introducing his friend Sam Blyth, a cousin of Mr Johnson who wanted to help him solve his financial problems, to the Cabinet Office in 2020.

In January the following year, he was named the government’s preferred candidate to be chairman of the BBC.

The Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee confirmed his appointment but was unaware of his role in facilitating the loan.

He officially took office for four years in February 2021.

But cronyism allegations followed when The Sunday Times revealed the loan deal.

Public Appointments Commissioner William Shawcross said he would review the way the competition for the post was run to ensure it complied with Whitehall rules.

But Mr Heppinstall was appointed to carry it out when Mr Shawcross recused himself because he had met the BBC chairman on several occasions.

The DCMS committee said in February that Mr Sharp had made errors of judgment by failing to declare his role in the loan to the cross-party group of MPs before his appointment.

A spokesman for Mr Sharp said he “regrets” not telling them about his involvement with his old friend Mr Blyth, a Canadian businessman, “and apologizes”.

The BBC has been contacted for comment.