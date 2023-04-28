One important way Joe Biden and Donald Trump are exactly the same





ONE MAJOR WAY IN WHICH JOE BIDEN AND DONALD TRUMP ARE EXACTLY THE SAME. There’s a new Fox News poll on the state of presidential politics. Among other things, it shows the remarkable stability of President Joe Biden’s jobs approval rating at 44%, the fifth straight month in which the president’s approval rating has been 44% or 45%. And since January 2022, Biden’s number has never fallen below 40% or above 47%. The minority of voters who approve of his professional performance is very stable, as is the majority, 55% in the new poll, who disapproves.

Maybe Biden will do something that will change those numbers significantly up or down, but for now it looks like he’s settled into an election rut that reflects a pretty solid divide in politics. American, a division that may not change until the next presidential election. .

But these are not the key figures of the new poll. The key numbers are the percentages of people who have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Biden and former President Donald Trump. The striking thing about these numbers is that public opinions of the current president and his predecessor are almost exactly the same.

Subscribe to the Washington Examiner magazine today to keep you up to date with what’s happening in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Only $1.00 per issue!

Here is the question posed by Fox, a standard of this kind of investigations: “I am going to read you the names of several individuals. Please tell me if you have a generally favorable or unfavorable opinion of each. If you have never heard of one, please say so.” After that, if the respondent said favorable or unfavorable, the questioner asked, “Is it strongly favorable or unfavorable, or only somewhat?”

For Biden, the results were 44% favorable and 56% unfavorable. For Trump, they were 43% in favor and 56% against. For all intents and purposes, they are exactly the same. Very different men, very different circumstances in the political world, and their ratings are exactly the same.

The difference between the two presidents is that people resent Trump a bit more intensely than Biden. For Biden, 19% said they had a strongly favorable view, while 24% said they only had a somewhat favorable view. For Trump, 25% said they have a strongly favorable view, while 18% have a somewhat favorable view.

The story was the same on the negative side. For Biden, 40% said they had a strongly unfavorable view, while 15% said they had a somewhat unfavorable view. For Trump, 45% have a strongly unfavorable view, while 11% have a somewhat unfavorable view.

Of course, the results only reflect this moment, not some time, like Election Day, in the future. But Biden has cemented his support within the Democratic Party and has just announced his re-election bid. He is doing well, at least according to his party’s estimates. Trump was recently indicted and is now on trial in a lawsuit that alleges he raped a woman nearly three decades ago. And even beyond those questions, Trump has been the subject of overwhelmingly negative media coverage in recent months and for years. And yet there is an almost exactly equal public opinion of the two.

There are more people who like Trump than they like Biden. And there are more people who hate Trump than hate Biden. But not much more: 19% have a very favorable opinion of Biden, while 25% think the same of Trump; 40% have a strongly unfavorable view of Biden, while 45% have this view of Trump.

There is no guarantee that either will be their party’s candidate. Things could happen next year to change that. But if the 2024 presidential race is a Biden-Trump rematch, despite everything that’s happened, it’s striking how evenly matched it could be. The extremes on both sides are established and entrenched, and the “kinda”, people who don’t feel so strongly on one side or the other, could be the deciding factor.

For a deeper dive into many of the topics covered in the Daily Memo, please listen to my podcast, The Byron York Show available on the Ricochet Audio Network and everywhere else podcasts can be found. You can use this link to subscribe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/one-important-way-in-which-joe-biden-and-donald-trump-are-exactly-the-same The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos