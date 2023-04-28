Narendra Modi – Congress slams Prime Minister Narendra Modi for suicide note joke





On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joked about a father reading his daughter’s suicide note, sparking disbelief and outrage, with Congress saying it was his true face that showed through his carefully crafted image . It’s your truth. Your shining image, painted and polished by the media, is just a mask that frequently slips off and the truth comes before people. The cheap mockery, the nastiness, the cruelty that is the real face, said Supriya Shrinate, the Congress social media manager. We have become a very sick society, he said. Rahul Gandhi tweeted: Thousands of families lose their children to suicide. The Prime Minister should not make fun of them.

News of the suicide of a 19-year-old girl, Rashi Jain, who was preparing in Kota for the medical entrance exam, had come just hours before the sound of laughter at the Republic TV event where Modi was speaking. In our childhood, we heard a joke. I want to share this with you, Modi said. There was a teacher. Her daughter committed suicide. She left a note saying I’m tired. I do not want to live. I will jump into Kankariya pond and die. In the morning, the girl was not at home. They found the ticket. The father turned livid. He said I am a teacher, I worked so hard for her. Even then, she misspelled Kankariya. Many social media users reacted in horror. Some have released an old video that appears to show Modi laughing while supposedly talking about people’s miseries after the 2016 demonetization. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted a message saying: Depression and suicide, especially in young people, are no laughing matter. According to data from the NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau), 164,033 Indians committed suicide in 2021. A huge percentage of them were under the age of 30. It’s a tragedy, not a joke. The Prime Minister and those who laugh heartily at his joke should better educate themselves and raise awareness rather than ridicule mental health issues in this insensitive and morbid way. Modi is also known for making questionable jokes about unhappy people earlier. He had ended up making fun of dyslexic students (who have difficulty reading) a few years ago by stinging Rahul Gandhi during a videoconference with students. When a student talked about a project to boost the creativity of children with dyslexia, Modi asked if it would also help children in their 40s and 50s. When the student said that would be the case, Modi replied: The mothers of these children will be very happy. in this case. However, the BJP was even more outraged on Thursday by a comment from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.Modi andre, ee vishada havidhange. Neevandru, edu visha ada illa nodona swalpa nekki nodona antha nekkakka hogiri. Nekrasatha. Illa idu visha adano illvo Modi kottana, olley manushya pradhana mantri, naavu swalpa nodona, nekki nodona antha heli aa vishavanna nekki nodidare, neevu malage bidtiralliKharge said during a poll in Karnataka. A translation: Modi is like a poisonous snake. Do not try to lick it to confirm if it is poisonous. If you do, you will be dead. If you think this was given by Modi, a good man, the Prime Minister, then let’s lick and see, you will be left sleeping (you will be dead) there himself. Kharge quickly issued a clarification, saying he was talking about the divisive politics and hateful ideology of the RSS-BJP and not Modi the individual. He said he had nothing personal against Modi and the fight was against the ideology he represented. Kharge said he suffered a lot in life and never made fun of people or launched personal attacks. But the BJP pounced on him, alleging that Kharge exposed the mindset of Congress. Karnataka Chief Minister SR Bommai said poison was on Kharges’ mind, while Union Minister Anurag Thakur said it was worse than Sonia Gandhis. merchant of death (merchant of death) comment. Sonia made the comment during the 2007 election campaign in Gujarat. Modi, adept at playing the victim of personal defamation, had exploited the remark to seek sympathy from voters. With the BJP so far on the defensive in Karnataka, the party and Modi are expected to use Kharges’ comments to distract from the bread and butter issues. Congress spokesman Gourav Vallabh attempted to undo the damage by recalling how Modi had always used foul language, going so far as to describe Sonia as Congress. what a vidhwa (the widow of Congress). But Congress fears its thematic campaign is being hijacked now.

