Mike Pence testifies before a grand jury about Donald Trump and January 6 | Mike Pence





Mike Pence testified before a federal grand jury Thursday in Washington about Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, according to a source familiar with the matter, a day after an appeals court denied a final motion to block his appearance.

The former vice president’s testimony lasted about seven hours and took place behind closed doors, meaning the details of what he told prosecutors heard in the case remain unclear.

His appearance is a moment of constitutional consequence and potential legal peril for the former president. Pence is considered a key witness in the criminal investigation led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, since Trump pressured him to illegally reject Electoral College votes for Joe Biden during the joint session of Congress. , and was at the White House meeting with Republican lawmakers who discussed the objections. to Bidens win.

Both interactions are of particular interest to Smith’s investigation as his office examines whether Trump sought to unlawfully obstruct certification and defrauded the United States by seeking to void the 2020 election results.

Pence had privately suggested to advisers that he would provide as full an account as possible of what happened inside and outside the White House in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. , as well as how Trump was told his plans could violate the law.

His appearance came the morning after the US DC Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed an emergency legal challenge seeking to block Pences’ testimony on executive privilege grounds, and Trump ran out of road to bring the case. before the full DC circuit or the Supreme Court.

The government has been trying to get Pence’s testimony for months, starting with Justice Department requests last year and then through a grand jury subpoena issued by Smith, who inherited of the complicated criminal investigation into Trump’s efforts to stay in power.

The subpoena was immediately challenged by Trump’s attorneys, who invoked executive privilege to limit the scope of Pences’ testimony, as well as by Pences’ attorney, who argued that his role as President of the Senate on January 6 meant that he was protected from legal scrutiny by the executive branch.

Both requests to limit the scope of Pence’s testimony were largely denied by the court’s new U.S. Chief Justice James Boasberg, who issued a categorical denial to Trump and a more nuanced ruling to Pence that confirmed he was partly protected by speech. or discuss protections.

Still, Boasberg ruled that speech or debate protections do not prevent him from testifying about potential criminal cases.

The team of former vice presidents declined to challenge the decision. But Trump’s legal team disagreed and filed the emergency motion which was denied late Wednesday by Judges Gregory Katsas, Patricia Millett and Robert Wilkins.

skip newsletter promotion

Subscribe to The Guardian Headlines US

For US readers, we offer a regional edition of our daily email, delivering the most important headlines each morning

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Beginning weeks after the 2020 election, Trump tried to persuade Pence to help him reverse his defeat by using his largely ceremonial role as Senate Speaker on Jan. 6 to reject Biden’s legitimate voter rolls and prevent his certification. .

The effort largely relied on Pence accepting fake voter lists for Trump now a major part of the criminal investigation to create a pretext to suggest the election results were somehow in doubt. and prevent Biden from being declared president.

The lobbying campaign involved Trump, but it also came from a number of other officials inside and outside government, including Trump attorney John Eastman, other attorneys affiliated with the campaign of Trump, such as Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, and dozens of Republican members of Congress.

Pence was also unique in having one-on-one talks with Trump the day before the Capitol attack and the day of what House Select Committee investigators Jan. 6 last year came to believe. that it was a plot that the former president had at least some head start on. awareness.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/apr/27/mike-pence-testifies-donald-trump-january-6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos