President calls for return of organic fertilizer subsidies





RUSMAN – PRESS OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT President Joko Widodo chaired a restricted meeting to return to organic fertilizer subsidies which was held at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Thursday (27/4/2023). JAKARTA, KOMPAS President Joko Widodo asked to reduce dependence on chemical fertilizers by increasing the use of organic fertilizers. The rules regarding subsidized fertilizers contained in the Minister of Agriculture Regulation Number 10 of 2022 have been ordered to be adjusted so that organic fertilizers can once again be subsidized by the government. The President stressed today that organic fertilizers must be reinstated and that the Minister of Agriculture must immediately amend the Minister of Agriculture’s Regulation No. 10 after all processes must be carried out expeditiously, said the Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo after a restricted meeting chaired by President Jokowi at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Thursday (27/4/2023).

The Minister of Agriculture explained that in the Regulation of the Minister of Agriculture number 10 of 2022, the subsidized fertilizers which originally consisted of six types have been replaced by two types, namely urea and NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium). President Jokowi stressed the importance of using organic fertilizers due to research findings on soil quality degradation in several agricultural lands. Mr. President stressed today that organic fertilizers must be reintroduced and that the Minister of Agriculture must immediately amend the Minister of Agriculture’s Regulation No. 10 after all processes must be carried out expeditiously. NINA SUSILO/ KOMPAS Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo delivers a statement following a closed meeting chaired by President Jokowi at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Thursday (27/4/2023). With the intensive use of organic fertilizers, it is hoped that soil fertility can be restored. The results of various existing researches show that some or 2 percent of our 7 million hectares of land has suffered quality degradation, especially in Java. So, to fertilize again, one of them uses organic fertilizer, which we want or should not be able to do, said the Minister of Agriculture. Read also: Overcoming the crisis of chemical fertilizers, President Joko Widodo promotes the use of organic fertilizers The President stressed that the availability of fertilizers, especially for strategic foods, is crucial to ensure resilience and food quality. The use of organic fertilizers will not only increase agricultural productivity in the country, but can also maintain soil fertility. The first fertilizer is soil fertility and fertilizer is both fruit filling and of course yield. “Therefore, fertilizer policies need to be structured more effectively, maximally using of course a variety of more renewable instruments, not just as was the case yesterday,” the agriculture minister said. The President also called for organic fertilizer producers in the community in the form of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to be revived and accommodated. Mr. Speaker had decided on a bias that organic fertilizers, fertilizer producers, still had to accommodate, he said. The president also asked the Minister of Agriculture to make a pilot community or association with a well-mapped number. The mindset regarding organic fertilizers should be built and the training of farmers regarding organic fertilizers should be organized. In a very short time, I will communicate with various agricultural associations and observers, agricultural experts to formulate how organic fertilizer becomes important. In a very short time, I will communicate with various agricultural associations and observers, agricultural experts, to formulate how organic fertilizer becomes important, Syahrul said. NINA SUSILO/ KOMPAS Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said the industrialization of domestic organic fertilizer production has been led by the government. This was said by Agus after a restricted meeting at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Thursday (4/27/2023). Set up grants Mr President asked for a second option by pilot project. Pilot project like the one yesterday in Tuban which belongs to the community. Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto said the government had prepared subsidies for 500,000 tons of fertilizer with a total budget of IDR 750 billion. The organic fertilizer is in liquid or granular form which was distributed by PT Pupuk Indonesia Petrokimia in Gresik, East Java. Airlangga said that President Jokowi had requested that the production of organic fertilizers be done by pilot project as did the Tuban Farmers’ Association in East Java. Mr President asked for a second option by pilot project. Pilot project like yesterday in community owned Tuban, Airlangga said. Read also: The development of organic farming is limited After the restricted meeting, Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said the industrialization of domestic organic fertilizer production has been led by the government. The national organic fertilizer production capacity has reached 1.5 million tons per year. However, this production capacity is still in the range of 5% of the need for organic fertilizer blending or blending on national farmland. The government will push for an increase in production capacity to 10 percent of national fertilizer needs. At least 10% of Indonesia’s total fertilizer needs come from organic sources, one of which is feeding the soil, he said. (IN A)

