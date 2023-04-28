Government behavior should be such that people consider it a friend: PM Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while virtually addressing an event in Gujarat on Thursday, said a government’s behavior should be such that citizens consider it a friend and can share their thoughts.

The behavior of the government should be such that ordinary people can share their thoughts, consider it (the government) as a friend, Modi said during the event organized by the state government to mark 20 years of attention to statewide on grievances through the application of technology. (SWAGAT). It’s a common saying that when one person gets the chair, everything changes. People change too. I used to hear that. But I had decided beforehand that I would remain the same; the way people made me. I will never become a slave to the restraints of the chair. I will stay among the people and I will stay for them, Modi told an audience largely made up of former SWAGAT recipients and government officials. He argued that the Union Government’s PRAGATI (proactive governance and rapid implementation) platform was based on Gujarat’s SWAGAT online grievance system. In Delhi, to review the work of government, we had created a system called PRAGATI. Over the past nine years, PRAGATI has played a big role in the rapid growth of the country. This concept is based on the idea of ​​SWAGAT. As Prime Minister, I reviewed Rs 16 lakh crore of projects through PRAGATI. This has helped accelerate many projects in the country, he said. Recounting his experiences with technology when he became Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi said, “The success of any democracy depends on its public grievance redress system. Modi who introduced SWAGAT when he was CM of Gujarat added that I personally benefited a lot from SWAGAT. When I used to interact directly with people, I used to get clear feedback from people at the bottom of the pyramid, if they benefited from the government, if they were negatively affected by the government policies, if disturbed by some official or authorized benefits reach the masses. I started getting these comments easily. The Prime Minister said his government in Gujarat used to analyze information collected by SWAGAT. The strength of SWAGAT grew so much that an ordinary man who was not heard by officials had the opportunity to approach me through SWAGAT. I used to get direct information about people’s problems and complaints. I used to analyze these complaints. Is there a ministry or official against whom frequent complaints come in, is there a sector full of complaints. Are the complaints due to politicians or an official. Before, we analyzed everything. If necessary, we used to change laws and policies. If there was a problem due to a particular person, that too was dealt with. So, people started to trust SWAGAT, he added. Modi recalled former IAS officer AK Sharma, who managed the SWAGAT program. Sharma is currently a minister in the government of Uttar Pradesh. This governance model of Gujarat has received worldwide recognition. The International Telecommunications Organization had described it as an example of online transparency and accountability. The United Nations also praised SWAGAT and he received the United Nations Public Service Award. In 2011, when the Congress government (was in the Centre), thanks to SWAGAT, Gujarat won a gold award from the Government of India in e-governance, he said.

