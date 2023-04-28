6 people from Pakistan conspired to kill me, no threat from foreign agencies… Imran Khan’s big claim





Lahore: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday rejected the government’s claim that his life was threatened by foreign agencies. Khan said he identified a total of six people in the country who conspired to kill him. Three of these faces are new. He said the video is about people wanting to kill him. Khan tweeted on Thursday, “Three of the six people are those I had named in the FIR filed after the attempt on my life in Punjab in November last year.” Imran was attacked Khan was attacked while gathering in Wazirabad, about 150 km from Lahore. After that he was shot in the leg. Khan has accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and senior ISI official Major General Faisal Naseer of plotting his assassination. He said: The Minister of Interior (Sanaullah) says that my life is in danger because of foreign agencies. Let me make it clear to the whole country that my life is only in danger from three people whose names I took after the assassination attempt in Wazirabad. I released a statement in a video, identifying these three people and three others who tried to kill me on March 18.

Khan Did Not Reveal Name identity of the other three. On March 18, before Khan was due to appear in court in a corruption case, clashes erupted between security forces and supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party outside the court complex in Islamabad. Khan tweeted and made it clear that if he is killed, only the people whose names appear in the video will be responsible. He said: If there is an attempt to kill me now, then these people will be responsible. The way they just tried to blow the dust trying to blame a religious extremist for the Wazirabad attack, they are fooling foreign agencies again.

People are afraid to return to power Khan said, I want to make it very clear to the country that only the people I have identified will be responsible for any assassination attempt. They are worried about it. Khan’s party pushed for a snap general election in the country, but the government led by Prime Minister Sharif stuck to its stance of holding simultaneous elections in the country. The term of the current National Assembly will end on August 13 and elections will likely take place thereafter.

