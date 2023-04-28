Xi Jinping meets Truong Thi Mai, member of the Political Bureau of the CPV Central Committee, permanent member of the Secretariat of the CPV Central Committee and head of the Organizing Commission of the CPV Central Committee





On April 26, 2023, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping met at the Great Hall of the People with a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), permanent Member of the Secretariat member of the CPV central committee and head of the organizing committee of the CPV central committee Truong Thi Mai. Xi Jinping asked Truong Thi Mai to convey his sincere greetings to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong. Xi Jinping said this year marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. Xi Jinping said since General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s visit to China last year, China and Vietnam attach great importance to implementing the consensus reached by the two general secretaries and the guiding principles of the declaration. cooperation, and had taken active measures to press for a good momentum of Sino-Vietnamese exchanges and cooperation. Xi Jinping said he would like to maintain close exchanges with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to strengthen the political and strategic direction of China-Vietnam relations. Xi Jinping stressed that given the unstable international environment and the tasks of reform, development and stability in the two countries, China and Vietnam should follow the policy of long-term stability, anticipation, good neighborhood and global cooperation, and the spirit of being good neighbours, friends, comrades and partners. He called on the two sides to consolidate political mutual trust, enhance solidarity and cooperation, properly handle differences, jointly address risks and challenges, and build a China-Vietnam community with a shared future to contribute to peace. and human progress. The two countries should continue to be armed with the scientific theory of Marxism, firmly take great political advantage, deepen exchanges and mutual learning, strengthen the ideological line of defense, and work together to advance the cause of socialism. China and Vietnam should put people first, enhance the synergy of development strategies and projects, advance infrastructure connectivity and people-to-people exchanges, and enhance people’s understanding of traditional friendship so as to consolidate public support for the long-term growth of bilateral relations. The greatest effort should be made to consolidate the rule of the two parties, safeguard national stability and development, stick to human peace and progress, strengthen solidarity and cooperation in international affairs, firmly oppose the hegemony and block confrontation, safeguard the dividends of regional peace and development, and work together to build a community with a shared future for mankind. Truong Thi Mai first conveyed the cordial greetings of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong to General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, and sincerely thanked General Secretary Xi Jinping for meeting with her. Truong Thi Mai extended his warm congratulations on the success of the 20th CPC National Congress and the two sessions of China, as well as the unanimous election of General Secretary Xi Jinping as President of China and Chairman of the Central Military Commission. She said she believes that the Chinese people will surely achieve all the goals set at the 20th CPC National Congress and build a modern socialist country in all respects under the firm leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its center. General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong paid a fruitful visit to China shortly after the conclusion of the 20th CPC National Congress and reached important joint agreements with General Secretary Xi Jinping on growing relations relations into the new era, injecting strong impetus into comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries. Vietnam has always given top priority to developing friendly cooperation with China, adhered to the one-China policy and firmly supported China’s reunification. Vietnam is ready to work with China to well implement the important common agreements reached between the two sides’ top leaders, adhere to the policy of long-term stability, forward-thinking, good-neighborliness and comprehensive cooperation. , and in mind to be good. neighbors, friends, comrades and partners, strengthen high-level exchanges between the two parties and promote synergy between the Two Corridors and One Economic Circle plan and the Belt and Road initiative to contribute to the steady growth of relations between the two parties and the two countries and the cause of socialism. Vietnam firmly supports the major global initiatives proposed by General Secretary Xi Jinping, supports China in hosting the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, and hopes to strengthen regional and international cooperation with China to promote regional and global peace and development. Cai Qi and Wang Yi were present at the meeting.

