PM Modi – The New Indian Express

By Express press service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday fought for continued BJP rule in Central and Karnataka, saying people in the state would face hardship in the absence of the party’s dual-powered government. He was interacting virtually with around 50 lakh of the BJP workers in Karnataka.

Over the past nine years, the country has received record investment. This has also benefited Karnataka due to the dual-powered BJP government. If there is no dual-engine government, the state will continue to fight with the Center for everything.

Development schemes will be sabotaged and there will be a delay in inland acquisition for major infrastructure projects. All of this will discourage investors. In the absence of a dual-engine government, the people of the state will suffer a double blow, he said.

Responding to a question from Fakeerappa of Chitradurga on the benefits of having dual-engine government, Modi said progress had doubled in states that had such governments.

KFull info on welfare programs on phones, PM tells executives

Social welfare programs for the poor have reached beneficiaries quickly, the prime minister said and cited the successful implementation of harghar jal yojna (tap water for every household) in Karnataka.

In states ruled by non-BJP parties, attempts were made to thwart the successful implementation of central programs as they feared that people would hail Modi. For the implementation of the one nation ration card system, the Supreme Court had to intervene, the prime minister said. Modi also referred to the implementation of Kissan Samman Nidhi scheme in Karnataka where beneficiaries receive Rs 4,000 in addition to Rs 6,000 centers. Each farmer in Karnataka receives Rs 10,000, he said.

Responding to a question from Shivamogga’s Virupakshappa, Modi said BJP workers should keep information about all dual-engine government-implemented welfare programs in their cellphones and also keep logs to explain them to people. folks.

Modi, who gave a pep talk on party building at the stand, predicted that given the enthusiasm of the party workers, the BJP will break all its previous records and win a clear mandate in the elections in the meeting on May 10. The Prime Minister claimed that the people of Karnataka were ready to vote the BJP into power and this he felt during his official visits to inaugurate many development works in the state. BJP workers should take a proactive step to get them to the polling stations and get them to vote, he added. The virtual interaction was conducted ahead of Modis’ visit to the state on Saturday.