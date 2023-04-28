Donald Trump attacks Joe Biden in New Hampshire: Revenge in 2024?





MANCHESTER: Former President Donald Trump returns to New Hampshire on Thursday for his first campaign appearance since President Joe Biden launched his own re-election bid, heading for a potential rematch in 2024. The first campaign appearance at the Manchester city centre, expected to be a smaller event than Trump’s typical large gatherings, also marks his first return to an early voting state since his legal troubles mounted. Earlier this month, he pleaded not guilty in New York to a 34-count indictment accusing him of trying to bury the extramarital affair allegations that arose during his first campaign in the White House. Trump is expected to use the hotel event to roll out new endorsements for his campaign and talk about the economy and the opioid epidemic, among other topics. It comes two days after Biden launched his own long-awaited re-election campaign, portraying himself as he did in 2020 as a buttress against Trump and his Make America Great Again political candidacy. Biden’s campaign launch video included snapshots of Trump and warned against MAGA extremists working to erode freedoms, including the right to vote and abortion rights. Trump is considered a frontrunner for the GOP nomination, although more Republicans are expected to enter the race soon, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Trump’s campaign this week began airing its first television ad, which assaults DeSantis. In the ad, Trump takes credit for DeSantis’ political rise and shows the governor lashing out at the former president, including excerpts from a 2018 gubernatorial campaign ad in which he uses some Trump slogans like Build the Wall and You’re Fired, “Two Weeks A few days ago, Trump appeared with several other announced and potential presidential candidates at the National Rifle Association convention in Indianapolis. Last weekend, he spoke via video to a rally of evangelicals in Iowa that marked the unofficial start of the 2024 states caucus campaign. But even as the campaign season moves on, Trump’s legal worries won’t subside A civil rape case against him went to trial in Manhattan this week. A former magazine columnist testified Wednesday that she was raped by Trump in the dressing room of a luxury department store in 1996. Trump called the fictional claim and has not yet attended the trial, although his lawyers say he may decide to testify. plans to announce charging decisions in the case this summer. She asked law enforcement officials to prepare security measures in case of strong public reaction. election. Trump denied all accusations of wrongdoing and insisted the investigations were politically motivated. New Hampshire is a politically vibrant state, although voters in the state rejected Trump in the 2016 and 2020 general elections. It was, however, the first state Trump won in the 2016 Republican presidential primary, the propelling him into the GOP dominance he maintains to this day. The former president made another visit to New Hampshire earlier this year, stopping in Salem as part of his first appearances in his latest White House campaign.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/world/us/donald-trump-assails-joe-biden-in-new-hampshire-a-2024-rematch/articleshow/99820184.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos