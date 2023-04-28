Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | The 42nd ASEAN summit, the president will lead seven meetings in Labuan Bajo

The Foreign Minister said that during the two days of the summit, President Jokowi will attend 8 meetings, 7 of which will be chaired directly by President Jokowi. The meeting is a session plenary And retirementthe IMT-GT meeting (Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand Growth Triangle), the BIMP-EAGA meeting (Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area), as well as a series of meetings with parliament, businessmen , young people and high level working group responsible for preparing the long-term vision of ASEAN,

“Recently, the president chaired a restricted meeting and checked everything in detail, including issues related to security, infrastructure, health, etc., the aim of which is that all on the right trackForeign Minister (Menlu) Retno LP Marsudi said in her statement after witnessing the ratas.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) chaired a closed-door meeting (ratas) to discuss preparations for holding the 42nd ASEAN Summit on Thursday (27/04/2023) at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. During the restricted meeting, the President confirmed the willingness to hold the meeting to be held in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) on May 10-11.

There will therefore be a total of 8 meetings of which 7 will be chaired by the President, as the BIMP-EAGA will be chaired by the PM [Perdana Menteri] Malaysia, due to the rotation, the chairmanship of BIMP-EAGA is currently in Malaysia, explained the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Regarding the venue for the 42nd Summit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the selection of Labuan Bajo was one of the government’s efforts to promote this destination globally.

“So Indonesia is a lot [destinasi]well we did it this time in Labuan Bajo,” he said.

ASEAN Matters: the epicenter of growth

Regarding the substance of the 42nd ASEAN Summit, Retno pointed out that Indonesia’s chairmanship in 2023 will encourage a stronger ASEAN region to meet the challenges and build the economic resilience of the country. ASEAN, in accordance with the theme carried, namely ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth.

“For the 42, the focus is on ‘ASEAN Matters and the Epicentrum of Growth. In ASEAN Matters, the document focuses on ASEAN’s efforts to improve itself, to strengthen itself, so that it is able to face the challenges ahead. The epicenter of growth is tied to ASEAN’s economic resilience,” he said.

The Indonesian ASEAN Chairmanship encourages the improvement of health architecture, the increase of energy security, including the development of ecosystems for electric vehicles or electric vehicle (EV), food security and financial stability. The foreign minister said the document that will become the ASEAN leaders’ agreement is currently being discussed at a level meeting senior officials meeting (SOM), which will then be discussed at the level of the ministerial meeting.

“In addition to preparing ASEAN to face the challenges ahead, there is a vision job 2025. The Indonesian Presidency also seeks to anchor ASEAN in the form of concrete project cooperation, such as in the health sector, in the clean economy sector with VE batteryhealth with a health initiativethen use local currency and there are many others, the purpose of which is to ground ASEAN cooperation so that it can be used for the benefit of society,” Retno said.(DND/UN)