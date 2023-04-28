E. Jean Carroll Faces Intense Cross-Examination in Battery and Libel Case Against Donald Trump





NEW YORK CITY — Donald Trump’s lawyer began grilling writer E. Jean Carroll in court Thursday over a 1990s encounter at a Manhattan department store that she says ended by Trump’s rape – an account she admitted contained “difficult to fathom” details. .”

Lawyer Joseph Tacopina facilitated Carroll’s cross-examination in a civil trial in New York, questioning the validity of her explosive claims while suggesting she didn’t come up with them until decades later, in 2019 , because of her contempt for Trump’s politics and because she wanted to sell copies of her book.

Tacopina angered Carroll by using the word “allegedly” to cast doubt on his rape claim, prompting an immediate and stern rebuke from the writer.

“Not supposedly. I was raped,” she said.

“It’s your version, Mrs. Carroll, that you were raped,” Tacopina said.

“Those are the facts,” she replied.

Tacopina promised to pursue Carroll’s alleged meeting with Trump, in a locker room at luxury retailer Bergdorf Goodman, in what could end up being several days of cross-examination.

Carroll, 79, began testifying on Wednesday and, when questioned by her own attorney, told jurors how a chance encounter with Trump at the store in the spring of 1996 turned from a flirtatious frivolity in the desolate lingerie section into a violent sexual attack.

Carroll said Trump pinned her against a wall, ripped off her pantyhose and raped her before she knelt him down and ran away. She never pursued criminal charges and said she would have kept the accusation a secret forever if not for the #MeToo movement, which gave women a voice over sexual assault complaints against the former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in 2017.

The allegations against Weinstein surfaced the same day Carroll said she was embarking on a reporting journey for her book, which she originally envisioned as a tribute to women who stood up against men who misbehave. evil. The cultural shift changed the thesis of her book and then compelled her to divulge what she said Trump had done to her, she said.

“I was confused,” Carroll said Thursday. She said she was like, “Wait a minute, can we talk straight and not get bludgeoned?”

“The light has dawned,” she said. The wave of women speaking out against sexual assault “made me realize that keeping silent doesn’t work, that if we speak up, we have a chance to limit the damage.”

Trump, 76, has repeatedly claimed that the meeting never happened, that he didn’t know Carroll and that she was not his “type” – comments that are at the heart of the defamation allegations in Carroll’s trial.

Trump, who is scheduled to hold a campaign event Thursday in Manchester, New Hampshire, is not expected to appear at trial. Jurors are expected to see parts of a videotaped deposition he gave in the case.

Carroll’s lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and a retraction of what she said were Trump’s defamatory comments. She testified that she was suing Trump “because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen.”

Thursday’s hearing started late after lawyers huddled with the judge in chambers, discussing legal matters that were not immediately revealed.

On Wednesday, Trump launched a counterattack against the lawsuit on social media, telling his followers on his Truth Social platform that the case was “a made-up scam” and that his lawyer is a political operative.

The outburst drew a reprimand and warning from Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who called it “totally inappropriate”.

“What appears to be the case is that your client is essentially trying to talk to his ‘public’, but, more awkwardly, to the jury in this case about things that are not meant to be talked about” , observed the judge.

After Tacopina promised to speak to Trump and asked him not to post any more messages, Kaplan warned, “We are entering an area, in theory, where your client may or may not tamper with a potential new source of liability.”

Later that day, Kaplan again warned Tacopina to speak with Trump after the ex-president’s son, Eric, tweeted criticism of Carroll’s attorney funding received from a wealthy Democratic contributor.

The lawsuit stems from a lawsuit Carroll filed in November after New York state enacted a law allowing adult victims of sexual assault to sue their abusers even if the assault happened decades earlier. .

The lawsuit contains a claim directly related to the alleged rape and a second claim stemming from remarks Trump made about Carroll’s claims last October.

Carroll testified that writing about her encounter with Trump in a 2019 memoir led to her being fired from Elle magazine, where she had worked as an advice columnist for 27 years, and even earned her death threats, l leading to buying bullets for a gun she owned. .

She said on Thursday that a look on social media after the trial began revealed further insults directed at her as people called her “a liar, bitch, ugly, old”.

“But I couldn’t be prouder to be here,” she testified.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll did.

