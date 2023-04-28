How PM Modi will lead BJP’s polling campaign in Karnataka





The prime minister returns to the state next week for a two-day visit. Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the BJP’s campaign in the Karnataka battleground this weekend. The highlight of Prime Minister Modi’s busy campaign schedule will be the huge road show in Bangalore on Saturday. However, over the next fortnight or so, PM Modi is expected to hold up to 22 rallies across the state. While the final schedule is being worked out, sources told ANI that during his six-day campaign visit, the BJP’s top star activist will hold nearly 22 rallies. During each visit, PM Modi will organize more than three rallies. “The BJP is extremely confident of doing well in the Karnataka elections, but the moment Prime Minister Narendra Modi enters the battlefield is a whole different game. our party campaign is reaching its peak,” a senior party official told ANI. According to the April 29 sources, Modi will address rallies in Humnabad, Vijayapura, Kudachi and Bengaluru North. The following day, April 30, PM Modi will hold rallies in Kolar, Channapattna and Belur. The prime minister returns to the state next week for a two-day visit. On May 2, he is to hold public meetings in Chitradurga, Vijayanagara, Sindhanur and Kalaburgi. Public meetings are to be held in Moodabidri, Karwar and Kittur on May 3. According to the May 6 sources, PM Modi is to be in Chittapur, Nanjangud, Tumakuru Rural, Bengaluru South. On the penultimate day before the close of the campaign, 4 rallies will be addressed by PM Modi on May 7. These will be in Badami, Haveri, Shivamogga Rural and Bengaluru Central. The saffron party, which is seeking to win again in the southern state, will be banking on the government-state and center dual-engine growth formula as it seeks votes for the Assembly elections. Karnataka has been one of the oldest BJP organizations. Ahead of the state elections, the BJP announced that Central Minister Dharmendra Pradhan would be its electoral chief. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and TN BJP leader Annamalai are the co-defendants. CM Basvaraj Bommai heads the party’s campaign committee. The Election Management Committee is convened by Labor Minister Shobha Karandlaje. On March 29, India’s Election Commission announced Karnataka’s election schedule. Voting for the 224-seat assembly is due to take place on May 10 and counting will take place on May 13. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

