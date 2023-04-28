Why did China just call Ukraine? Analysts share their theories

Chinese President Xi Jinping during a signing ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace, March 21, 2023, in Moscow, Russia. China has been keen to position itself as a peace broker to end the war in Ukraine, but it has appeared to be allied with Moscow throughout. Contributor | Getty Images News | Getty Images

After months of apparent reluctance to engage with Kiev on the same level as Moscow, China announced on Wednesday that it would send special representatives to Ukraine and hold talks with all sides to bring about an end to the conflict. Chinese state media said President Xi Jinping told his Ukrainian counterpart, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a phone call, the first the leadership had had since the war began in February 2022, that Beijing would focus on promoting peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. State media added that Beijing would make efforts to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible, to end what China called a “crisis” rather than a conflict. Commenting on the call, which he described as “long and significant”, Zelenskyy said he believed it would “give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relationship”. The timing of the call and China’s decision to send envoys to Ukraine has raised eyebrows among political and defense analysts, especially as Ukraine is widely known to be preparing to launch a counterattack. -large-scale offensive against Russian forces with the aim of retaking territory to the east. and south. A number of analysts believe that China is eager to end the conflict before there is a massive escalation in fighting as the spring muddy season passes, allowing offensive operations to resume in earnest, and then that Ukraine receives more military equipment from its Western allies. “The spring months are coming to an end and it’s time to start the counterattacks, so I think China wants to be seen as an immediate mediator before this escalation,” said Max Hess, Eurasia Program Fellow at Foreign Policy. Research Institute. CNBC Thursday. This is an opinion shared by Oleksandr Musiyenko, military expert and director of the Center for Military and Legal Studies in kyiv. He was surprised at the timing of China’s call, however, as he expected them to wait to see how the counteroffensive was going before intervening. “I was convinced that China would wait for the results of the Ukrainian counteroffensive and then probably come up with something [on a cease-fire and peace talks]“, he told CNBC on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping by phone in kyiv on April 26, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service | Reuters

“But I think the Russians are afraid of the future Ukrainian counter-offensive, they are afraid of losing some of the territories that they are occupying at the moment… so I think they asked Xi to call Zelenskyy for him ask to stop this counter-offensive,” he said.

Agent of peace or ally of China?

China was keen to position itself as a peace broker to end the war, but appeared to be allied with Moscow throughout, refusing to condemn the invasion, making frequent calls with Moscow and not having until now no direct diplomatic contact with Ukraine during the war. . And when Xi visited Russia in March, he said he would hold a phone call with Kyiv but no arrangement had been made, making yesterday’s announcement even more surprising. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made the point Thursday when he “welcomed” the call between Xi and Zelenskyy, but he noted that this does not change the fact that China still has no not condemn the Russian invasion. The Kremlin, for its part, said it welcomed anything that might bring the end of the conflict closer, but said it had yet to achieve the stated goals of its so-called “special military operation”, such as the complete takeover of Donbass in eastern Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a welcoming ceremony ahead of Russian-Chinese talks in Moscow, Russia March 21, 2023. Analysts are generally skeptical of China’s positioning as a mediator and to his ability to help end the war, challenging Beijing’s influence over Moscow. Mikhail Tereshchenko | sputnik | via Reuters

Analysts are generally skeptical of China’s positioning as a mediator and its ability to help end the war, questioning Beijing’s leverage over Moscow. Musiyenko said China did not seem to understand the conflict, noting that it was “unbelievable” for Beijing to “call the war a political crisis”. He was concerned that any ceasefire agreement or peace deal proposed by China would include conditions proposed by Russia, such as changes to territorial borders.

“Suspicious” moment