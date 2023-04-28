Politics
Stop the sneers – POLITICO
LONDON As Liz Truss’ premiership crumbled last October amid crashing financial markets, Rishi Sunak’s cell phone never stopped ringing.
The internet was inflamed with memes mocking Truss, who became the shortest prime minister in British history when she stepped down after seven weeks in office. And Sunak’s own private chat groups, filled with high-flying friends and elite acquaintances from around the world, were among those who joined.
A meme that went viral superimposed the Airbnb logo on the famous black door #10, along with the perfect slogan for short rentals. Another depicted Truss and his Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on a Photoshopped 1990s movie poster with the title How to Lose an Economy in 10 Days.
The memes were cruel both about Truss and Britain more broadly. His friends found them hilarious, but when Sunak took over from Truss in Downing Street later that month, he was determined to stop the snickering.
As a Stanford MBA graduate and former investment banker, Sunak enjoys close friendships with people in leadership positions around the world and understands the importance of credibility on the international stage, taking slights almost personally. .
Since becoming prime minister he has spoken privately of his embarrassment at seeing the UK become a global laughing stock. While his top priority upon entering Downing Street was to stabilize the economy, restoring the position of Britons abroad was high on his list thereafter and he saw the two as inextricably linked.
British officials, foreign ambassadors and policy buffs say he has sought to do so by focusing on key bilateral relationships and restoring a sense of stability. Many of the challenges Britain is currently facing are global challenges,” said a government aide. “For the Prime Minister to deliver on his priorities, strong relationships with national leaders are absolutely necessary.”
british plc
Sunak’s commitment to reframing the world’s view of Britain was clear from the start. Rishi has definitely changed relations, especially with Europeans and Americans, said a well-placed former government official. He did a good job using his novelty and personal style. He has invested heavily in three relationships with Macron, Biden and VDL,
The key to building bridges with these three leaders, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, was the Windsor setting. British officials and foreign diplomats agree that Sunaks’ plan to improve post-Brexit trade deals in Northern Ireland has been transformational.
Although some governments remain wary of the UK post-Brexit, the Windsor framework has helped rebuild trust with both the EU and Biden, who is very proud of his Irish heritage and has an interest up close to Ireland. The President’s visit to Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement last month is unlikely to have happened had Windsor not been agreed.
Relations with Eastern European governments were already good after Boris Johnson’s support for Ukraine. But when it comes to Western Europe, it’s clear that Sunak has mostly benefited from the fact that he’s neither Johnson nor Truss. This government is finally trying to reach compromises, said the ambassador of a major EU country. We appreciate the position that Brexit is irreversible, but unlike the government of Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, it is a pragmatic and commercial approach.
An ambassador from another major EU country said Sunak appeared to be a problem solver, unlike some of his predecessors and Boris Johnson in particular who were problem makers.
Sophia Gaston, head of foreign policy at the centre-right Policy Exchange, said Sunak and his chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s focus on post-Truss economics had also reassured the international community that the prime minister is essentially running the government. by the Treasury. He believes the best way to bring prosperity and security to UK plc is to ensure we are an attractive market, and that means embedding consistency, reliability and pragmatism.
Looking east
Beyond traditional allies, Sunak embraced the Indo-Pacific slant that his predecessors pursued. Where there has been a shift is in his approach to China, which is more nuanced than that established by Truss at the Foreign Office and No 10.
His instinct on China is to stabilize the relationship by toning down public rhetoric and leading the fight behind the scenes, Gaston said. He avoided engaging in major acts of proactive diplomacy toward China, leaving direct engagement to Americans and Europeans.
Unlike Macron and von der Leyen, Sunak has chosen not to visit China yet. The politics of such a trip would be difficult to manage domestically, as it would draw the ire of Tory backbenchers. Seven British parliamentarians remain sanctioned by Beijing for criticizing its human rights record.
James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, faced pressure for a more aggressive stance from China in a speech on Tuesday, saying a new cold war in Asia would be a “betrayal of our national interest and a willful misunderstanding of the modern world”.
Taking the show on the road
Several diplomatic opportunities are planned over the coming weeks in which Sunak will seek to take advantage of his proximity to other world leaders to continue building bridges. At the king’s coronation in early May, Sunak will rub shoulders with presidents, prime ministers and heads of state before attending his first G7 leaders’ summit later in the month.
On June 1, the Prime Minister will participate in the second meeting of the European Political Community at the initiative of Macron in Moldova. A month later, he will travel to Vilnius, Lithuania, for a gathering of NATO leaders.
At the Moldova summit, irregular migration should be high on the agenda. “Immigration is a particularly good example of a challenge in the UK, it’s a challenge for the whole continent,” the government aide quoted earlier said.
Future problems?
Relations with Europe and the US government may be more comfortable now, but the Sunaks’ drive to stop irregular migration in the Channel could change that.
Sunaks’ pledge to stop the boats is the toughest of the five goals he set for himself as part of his speech to voters. Last week he bowed to pressure from Tory MPs to toughen up the Illegal Migration Bill currently going through parliament.
The move set off alarm bells in European capitals, including Paris, where there is a feeling the bill was unpalatable, even in its original form. Asked what Macron thought about it, a former senior British diplomat held his nose.
If Sunak does not stop the boats before the election, he will come under pressure from Tory MPs to pledge to withdraw the UK from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) in his manifesto. The convention is enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement, meaning the withdrawal could jeopardize progress in Northern Ireland and lead to further tensions with Biden.
EU diplomats say it would be very damaging to relations with the bloc, the UK would be compared to Russia, which left the ECHR last year, and Turkey, which remains a party to the convention but clashed with the court several times. A senior diplomat from a third big EU country said: ‘I really don’t think the UK government wants to be part of such a group of countries.
Whatever the outcome, a more stable ship probably means Sunak’s cronies in capitals and financial centers are laughing no more.
