Trump gathers a small but energetic crowd in New Hampshire





A star-studded crowd gathered outside the DoubleTree Hotel in Manchester hours before former President Donald Trump’s scheduled arrival.

Some waited all morning and most of the early afternoon before finally being admitted to a 750-capacity hall rented by the Trumps 2024 campaign.

I’m very honored to be here in Manchester, a place I’ve come to know well,” Trump said to loud applause, beginning his speech about half an hour after his scheduled departure. Next year, we would make history together when we won the New Hampshire primary for the third straight time.

Trump’s speech was wide-ranging and lasted about an hour and a half. He began by assuring New Hampshire Republicans that their coveted primary would not be changed, before thanking by name several state politicians who endorsed his campaign.

Predictably, he attacked both President Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, saying he would take “his crooked nickname” from Clinton, if only to be able to apply to Biden.

We are living in a disaster, he said. On November 25, 2024, were going to crush Joe Biden.

Trump has called Biden a threat to democracy, borrowing language Biden used against the former president and his supporters when he launched his own 2024 candidacy last week.

The former president touted his administration’s move away from the NAFTA treaty toward a new trade deal, his work with China and the many promises he made to his supporters during and after the campaign.

As president, I kept every single one of them, he said.

Trump repeatedly repeated the false claim that the 2020 election was “rigged” and spoke about his long-planned wall with Mexico. Trump has said he will work to sentence drug traffickers to death and establish internment camps for the nation’s homeless.

“We have become a dumping ground for the world,” he said. “We are invaded. It’s like a human invasion.

Most of the Thursday rally attendees were local to Granite State, judging by license plates in the hotel parking lot, though some, like Te Tran and Amy Le, came from as well. far than California.

We travel across the country to support President Trump all the time, Le said. Last time we were at Mar-a-Lago.

Tran said he’s been a supporter of the former president since the time he stepped off the Trump Tower escalator in New York and declared his candidacy in 2015.

I have a feeling, Tran said. If anyone doesn’t think Trump wins in New Hampshire or in 2024, they’re crazy.

Stoughton’s Lisa Marie Prisinzano said she was a Trump supporter from the start, adding that he was the country’s only hope.

Our country is in great difficulty. We have China and Russia collaboration, open borders, drug cartels, sex traffickers, we have a 90% inflation rate I know for a fact, no rent control, nobody can’t afford to go shopping or pay for his prescriptions, and the biggest problem is Joe Biden, she says. He destroyed our country from within.

Polls show Trump leading among Republicans in party nod and tied with Biden.

“2024 is the final battle,” Trump said.

Supporters hold signs as Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Thursday in Manchester, NH. (Nancy Lane/Boston Herald) April 27, 2023

Supporters at a rally for Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump Thursday in Manchester, NH. (Nancy Lane/Boston Herald) April 27, 2023

A young supporter cheers as Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Thursday in Manchester, NH. (Nancy Lane/Boston Herald) April 27, 2023

Supporters listen to Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speak at a rally Thursday in Manchester, NH. (Nancy Lane/Boston Herald) April 27, 2023

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Thursday in Manchester, NH. (Nancy Lane/Boston Herald) April 27, 2023

Supporters share cellphone photos as Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Thursday in Manchester, NH. (Nancy Lane/Boston Herald) April 27, 2023

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Thursday in Manchester, NH. (Nancy Lane/Boston Herald) April 27, 2023

NH State Rep. Jennifer Rhodes excitedly points to the Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump announces he is arriving at a rally Thursday in Manchester, NH. (Nancy Lane/Boston Herald) April 27, 2023

Supporters line up at a rally for Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump Thursday, in Manchester, NH. (Nancy Lane/Boston Herald) April 27, 2023

Supporters line up at a rally for Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump Thursday, in Manchester, NH. (Nancy Lane/Boston Herald) April 27, 2023

Supporters at a rally for Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump Thursday in Manchester, NH. (Nancy Lane/Boston Herald) April 27, 2023

Supporters at a rally for Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump Thursday in Manchester, NH. (Nancy Lane/Boston Herald) April 27, 2023

Supporters at a rally for Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump Thursday in Manchester, NH. (Nancy Lane/Boston Herald) April 27, 2023

