Eric Trump deletes tweets about his father’s rape trial after judge warns there could be legal consequences





Hours after Donald Trump was warned that his social media attacks on writer E. Jean Carroll could lead to charges against him, the judge handling the ex-president’s libel and rape case has was forced to threaten Trump’s son, Eric Trump, with the same consequences for the same behavior. It’s a real family affair!

Eric, Trump’s second oldest son, reportedly took to Twitter to conspiratorially tell his supporters that Carroll’s legal battle would be FUNDED by political activist Reid Hoffman (co-founder of LinkedIn), insisting that Hoffman was doing it out of sheer hatred, spite, or fear of a formidable candidate. Eric claimed that such an embarrassing situation for our country should be illegal and tells you everything you need to know about the ongoing case On Wednesday, Carrolls’ lawyers referred to Eric’s social media missive after the Judge Lewis Kaplan had ruled that Hoffmans funding of the case could not be used as evidence and he was not amused by the former first son.

I said something this morning about your client who may now be sailing in danger, possibly with his son, if what I just heard is true, Kaplan told Donald Trump’s lawyer , Joe Tacopina, referring to the hot water he warned the ex-president would be in if he continued to defame Carroll online. If I were you, I would have a conversation with your client, he said, adding that there are relevant US laws here and someone on your side should think about it.

Trump the Younger seems to have deleted his tweet but, of course, the internet is forever and Twitter users had already taken a screenshot of it. For her part, the ex-president (and current presidential candidate) refrained from mentioning Carroll on Truth Social today, after calling her lawsuit a scam and claiming her lawyer was a political operative on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Carroll took to the stage to recount the alleged assault in gruesome detail. She later said that what happened left her unable to have romantic relationships and she hasn’t had sex since then. (The alleged rape took place almost 30 years ago.) I lost one of the glorious experiences of any human being in love with another human being, cuddling and eating popcorn, cooking dinner , walking the dog. I feel like I should be able to overcome it, Carroll said.

