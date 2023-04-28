Turkish citizens abroad start voting in national elections

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday inaugurated a nuclear power plant via video in his first public appearance since falling ill on live television and rolling back campaign stops, as he was seeking to allay concerns about his health weeks before a crucial election.

The 69-year-old leader looked pale as he sat behind a desk surrounded by Cabinet members, aides and political allies to preside over the event marking the delivery of first fuel to the Russian-built Akkuyu nuclear power plant , in southern Turkey.

Erdogan, who ruled Turkey for two decades, canceled campaign rallies Wednesday and Thursday after suffering from what the Minister of Health described as a gastrointestinal infection during a television interview on Tuesday.

Turkish officials have denied online rumors that Erdogan, who underwent intestinal surgery in 2011, suffered from a serious illness and was hospitalized. We categorically reject such baseless claims regarding the health of the president (Erdogans), tweeted his director of communications, Fahrettin Altun.

Dr Fahrettin Koca, the health minister, said Erdogan was improving.

I was with him this morning. His health is fine, Koca said Thursday. “The effect of his gastrointestinal infection has diminished. He will continue with his program.

Erdogan, seeking a third term as president, has campaigned hard as he faces a particularly tough challenge in the May 14 election, attending multiple events a day. The latest opinion polls showed a slight lead for Erdogan’s main challenger, centre-left opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is backed by the National Alliance, a grouping of six political parties.

Kilicdaroglu and other Alliance members expressed their wishes for Erdogan’s speedy recovery.

In the video, Erdogan boasted that he was proud to make the gesture that will put Turkey among the world’s nuclear-powered countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also participated via video at the ceremony. He described the plant as the biggest project in the history of Turkish-Russian relations.

With Thursday’s events, Akkuyu power plant officially became Turkey’s first nuclear power plant, although construction continues. It is expected to produce around 10% of Turkey’s electricity needs when completed.

The plant, which is being built by Russia’s nuclear energy company, Rosatom, is located 338 kilometers (about 210 miles) west of the epicenter of the devastating February earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people.

The installation was not damaged and is designed to withstand strong earthquakes. Yet its location, on the edge of a major seismic fault line, has raised concerns, particularly in the neighboring island nation of Cyprus.

We do not forget the thousands of victims of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake of February 6, 2023, says a statement from the Cypriot Anti-Nuclear Platform, a group of dozens of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot organizations. For years, we have opposed this project which may have serious consequences for the environment and the security of the entire Eastern Mediterranean.

The ceremony was the latest in a series of infrastructure and defense projects Erdogan has undertaken to try to build support for the elections. Last week, it marked the first delivery of natural gas discovered in the Black Sea and announced plans to provide free natural gas to households for a month.

Erdogan served as prime minister from 2003 to 2014 and has been president since then. He has been criticized for his increasingly authoritarian regime and economy management And galloping inflation in recent years, as well as the earthquake.

Also on Thursday, around 3.4 million Turkish citizens living abroad began voting for president and seats in parliament. The biggest contingents include 400,000 Turks in France and 1.5 million in Germany who can vote until May 9. If no candidate wins and a second round is needed on May 28, the overseas ballot will take place May 20-24.

In Berlin, a voter who identified herself only as Fatma said Erdogan is strong. We are behind him.

Those comments were echoed by Ozlem Dinc, 39, in Paris, where up to 300 people lined up to vote outside the Turkish Consulate General in the suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt.

We hope from the bottom of our hearts that he will return to power and take over the whole world, she said.

Others in Paris criticized Erdogan and the changes he made.

We need to change the president first, then the system,” said Sema Jude. “The presidential system in Turkey is not democratic and it is like a dictatorship.

Cinar Negatir agreed, but for other reasons. Yes for a change of president, because the economy is at 0%,” he said. “That is why we are voting to change the president.

The atmosphere outside the consulate was calm, with supporters and opponents of Erdogan discussing their views online.

Jordans reported from Berlin. Kerstin Sopke in Berlin, Nicolas Garriga in Paris and Menelaos Hadjicostis in Nicosia, Cyprus contributed.