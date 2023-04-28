RI as ASEAN Chair continues bridging differences in Myanmar





PRESS CONFERENCE N°53/SP/TKP-ASEAN2023/04/2023 PUBLIC COMMUNICATION TEAM RI as ASEAN President Jyou will be Jto be involved Pdifference in myanmar Jakarta, Kominfo Newsroom Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Indonesia, as chair of the ASEAN summit, continues to try to bridge the differences of views and positions that have arisen in Myanmar. “We (Indonesia) are opening commitment (two-way communication) as the chairman (ASEAN) as broadly as possible so that we listen to their views and try to bridge the differences in positions,” Foreign Minister Retno said when asked about the contribution of the Indonesian presidency to ASEAN regarding the conflict in Burma. This was conveyed by Retno after attending a limited meeting with President Joko Widodo to discuss preparations for holding the ASEAN summit, at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Thursday. (27/4/2023). Retno said the conflict in Myanmar was not easy, but Indonesia, as ASEAN chair, will continue to try to strengthen communication. He revealed that Indonesia’s communication efforts as ASEAN Chairmanship include communication with the Myanmar military, with the Myanmar National Unity Government (NUG), as well as with groups. armed ethnic groups and with several political parties there. As for the previous summit’s decision, Retno said, Myanmar would be invited to the 2023 ASEAN summit at the non-governmental level.political representative because of the ongoing conflict in the country. He also said that at the ASEAN summit, there would be two meeting sessions, namely the plenary session and the session. retirement. In session retirementhe said, will discuss the implementation of the five-point consensus on Myanmar. The five-point consensus is the decision of ASEAN leaders at a special meeting, also attended by Myanmar junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing, to help Myanmar overcome its political crisis. The five-point consensus calls for an end to violence, dialogue with all stakeholders, appoints a special envoy to facilitate mediation and dialogue, allows ASEAN to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Myanmar and allows ASEAN Special Envoy to visit and meet with stakeholders in Myanmar. According to Retno, during the session retirement ASEAN leaders will discuss the five points of consensus. He further pointed out that according to the leadership of President Joko Widodo, this year’s ASEAN summit will discuss the Myanmar issue, but ASEAN’s priority remains on efforts to accelerate the development of the community of ASEAN whose benefits are always demanded by the ASEAN community. “So what are the advantages of ASEAN issues for the people, ASEAN leaders must respond to it,” Retno said. The ASEAN Summit Summit will be held in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, on May 10-11, 2023. Various preparations for the venue of the event have been made by the government. Some time ago, President Joko Widodo also had the opportunity to directly inspect the venues that will host the ASEAN summit. According to Foreign Minister Retno, all preparations related to the ASEAN summit are on track. (Color/TR/Elvira) *** For more information, please contact the contact below. Director General of Information and Public Communication Ministry of Communication and Information Technology Usman Kansong (0816785320). Get more information on https://infopublik.id Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi after attending a restricted meeting (ratas) chaired by President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta on Thursday (27/4/2023). BETWEEN PHOTOS/Hafidz Mubarak A/tom/aa.

