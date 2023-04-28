Trump, in his New Hampshire speech, focuses on Biden rematch





MANCHESTER, NH (AP) Former President Donald Trump turned his attention to the general election on Thursday, using his first campaign appearance since President Joe Biden launched his own re-election bid to brag about his poll results and suggest he doesn’t need to debate his Republican rivals.

Trump’s appearance in New Hampshire marked his first return to an early voting state since his legal troubles grew with an impeachment in New York. He spoke the same day his former vice president, Mike Pence, testified before a federal grand jury investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to nullify the 2020 election. Meanwhile, writer E. Jean Carroll testified for a second day Thursday in a civil rape case against Trump about an encounter in the 1990s, an allegation he denies.

We are a nation in serious decline, a nation that has lost its way, Trump said at a hotel in downtown Manchester, a venue smaller than his typical large-scale gatherings. We are led by a hopeless person, but we will win in 2024 and make America great again. We can do it. It is not too late.

In a nod to his 2016 run, Trump said he was retiring the twisted nickname he used to define his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and would now apply it to Biden. He has pledged to take over the White House and settle our unfinished business in a potential 2024 rematch with the current president.

A spokesman for the Democratic National Committee, Ammar Moussa, pointed out in response to persistent allegations that the Trump family took advantage of his presidency.

Donald Trump can come up with a lot of nicknames for President Biden, but we have a better one: winner, Moussa said.

Trump’s appearance in New Hampshire came two days after Biden launched his own long-awaited reelection campaign, portraying himself as he did in 2020 as a buttress against Trump and his Make America Great Again movement. The Bidens campaign launch video included snapshots of Trump and warned against MAGA extremists working to erode freedoms, including the right to vote and abortion rights.

Trump is seen as a frontrunner for the GOP nomination, although more Republicans are expected to enter the race soon, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Trump campaign this week began airing its first television ad, which attacks DeSantis. In the ad, Trump takes credit for DeSantis’ political rise and shows the governor lashing out at the former president, including excerpts from a 2018 gubernatorial campaign ad in which he uses some Trump slogans like Build the Wall and you’re fired.

Trump, who has considered skipping the primary debates, on Thursday pointed to his large lead in the polls and questioned why he should bother participating in the debates. Why would you do that? he asked the crowd.

Two weeks ago, Trump appeared with several other announced and potential presidential candidates at the National Rifle Association convention in Indianapolis. Last weekend, he spoke via video at a rally of evangelicals in Iowa that marked the unofficial start of the 2024 States Caucus campaign.

It doesn’t feel good to have such conservative and formidable Republicans battling each other, said Kathy Holmes, a 69-year-old retired teacher from Chichester who attended the Trumps event on Thursday. Holmes, who said she planned to vote for Trump in the state’s first primary, wore homemade buttons of Trump’s face with fuzzy blonde hair plastered over them.

Holmes said he would like to see DeSantis wait and run for president in 2028 instead.

Maureen Anderson, a 43-year-old Boston-area woman who said she follows the QAnon conspiracy theory, said Thursday’s event was the first time she would see Trump in person. The longtime Trump supporter wore a red MAGA hat and said she would support Trump in the primary regardless of his legal troubles.

I feel like they don’t have anything on him, and they keep trying to find another way to get him,’ she said of the court cases. But they won’t have it.

Trump stopped at a downtown restaurant after his event, where he posed for photos and signed autographs. Someone in the crowd tried to draw Trump’s attention to a woman by shouting Shes a J-6er, referring to people who were uprising at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Where is she? Trump asked, turning his head and waving her through the packed crowd. He leaned between members of his security detail to say, you hang up, and something else inaudible, then repeated, you hang up.

The woman passed a backpack from the crowd to sign her, shouting, I took it with me on January 6th. He signed it.

New Hampshire is a politically vibrant state, although voters in the state rejected Trump in the 2016 and 2020 general elections. It was, however, the first state Trump won in the 2016 Republican presidential primary, propelling him in the GOP dominance he maintains to this day.

The former president made another visit to New Hampshire earlier this year, stopping in Salem as part of his first appearances during his final White House campaign.

Cooper reported from Phoenix.

