Imran Khan says six people from Pak plotted to kill him, denies link to ‘foreign agencies’





Last updated: April 28, 2023, 06:24 IST

Imran Khan was ousted in a vote of no confidence in which members of his party were bribed to switch sides and vote against him. (AP Photo/KM Chaudary)

Imran Khan accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer of plotting to assassinate him

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday rejected the government’s claim that his life was threatened by foreign agencies, and instead said he had identified a total of six people in the country, including three new ones, who had plotted to kill him. .

Referring to a new video he claims his team sent to associates overseas, Khan, 70, said its content speaks of the people who want to kill him and will be made public in case he is murdered .

Of the six, three are those I had named in the FIR after an assassination attempt on my life in Punjab in November last year, Khan said in a series of tweets on Thursday.

After a gun attack on his gathering in the Wazirabad area, about 150 km from Lahore, in which he was shot in the leg, Khan blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Minister Interior Rana Sanaullah and senior ISI officer Major General Faisal Naseer for hatching a plot to assassinate him.

Home Minister (Sanaullah) says my life is threatened by foreign agencies. Let me make it clear to the whole country that the only threat to my life comes from the 3 people I named after the assassination attempt in Wazirabad. The same 3, + 3 others that I identified in a video statement, attempted to eliminate me on March 18 in the ICT court complex, Khan said.

Khan did not identify the three additional people named by him.

On March 18, clashes erupted between security forces and supporters of Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: party outside the Islamabad court complex ahead of his court appearance in a corruption case.

In his tweets, Khan was adamant that if he was murdered, the people to blame would be those named in the video.

If an attempt is made now on my life, these same people will be responsible. Just as they tried to blame the Wazirabad attack on a religious extremist as just a smokescreen, they are now trying to create another deception of foreign agencies, he said.

I want to make it abundantly clear to the nation that the only people responsible for any assassination attempt will be the people I have identified. They are petrified that I am being re-elected to power and holding them accountable, hence their efforts to assassinate me, he said.

Khans PTI is pushing for a snap general election, but the government led by Prime Minister Sharif maintains its stance on simultaneous nationwide elections.

Prime Minister Sharif said on Wednesday that the elections were a matter to be decided in parliament and added that the appropriate time to hold them was either in October or November.

The current National Assembly will complete its term on August 13 and elections are expected to take place thereafter.

