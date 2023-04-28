PM Modi inaugurates 91 FM transmitters today





On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate 91 FM transmitters in 84 districts of 18 states and 2 union territories, which will boost radio connectivity in the country. “The government is committed to improving FM connectivity in the country. The 91 new 100-watt FM transmitters have been installed in 84 districts in 18 states and 2 union territories,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. Particular emphasis of this expansion has been placed on improving coverage in aspirational districts and border areas, the statement said. “States and UTs covered include Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands,” the PMO said. The PMO further stated: “With this expansion of AIR’s FM service, an additional 2 million people, who did not have access to support, will now be covered. This will result in an expansion of coverage to an area of ​​approximately 35,000 km2. The Prime Minister firmly believes in the important role of radio in reaching the masses. To harness the unique strength of the medium to reach the widest possible audience, the prime minister launched the Mann ki Baat program, which is now approaching its historic 100th episode, the statement added.

