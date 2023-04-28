The United States has lost its way, says Donald Trump with a new nickname for Joe Biden | world news





Former US President Donald Trump has called ‘Crooked Joe Biden’ a threat to democracy as he addresses a campaign rally in New Hampshire.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event. (PA)

“Joe Biden has officially announced that he will run for another four disastrous years in the White House,” said Donald Trump, promising to “save America” ​​from the “disastrous” Democratic Party.

I will remove the Crooked name from Hillary Clinton. And I’m gonna give him a new name that I don’t know like maybe Lovely Hillary or Beautiful Hillary but I’m gonna take the name Crooked out so we can use Joe Biden’s name because hell will be known as name of Crooked Joe Biden, said Donald Trump.

Joking that Hillary Clinton is ‘there to celebrate’ the removal of her nickname, Donald Trump said there has never been in the history of American politics someone so crooked or dishonest than Joe Biden.

“And the press absolutely refuses to report it,” he said, adding, “It’s Biden who poses the threat to democracy because he’s grossly incompetent, he has no idea what he’s doing. he does and basically he has no idea, and that’s a very bad position to put our country in.”

Our country is in a very, very dangerous position right now. Very, very dangerous, he claimed, saying the United States is “in serious decline” and has “lost its way”.

We are led by a hopeless person, but we will win in 2024 and make America great again. We can do it. It is not too late. He wants to finish the job of destroying our country. But on that, he’s actually very close, he’s very close to finishing the job, he said.

Were going to beat them to the polls and going to settle our unfinished business. It is unfinished, he added.

