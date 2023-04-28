Xi Jinping leads by example by sending special representatives to Ukraine to end the Ukrainian crisis





China has sent repeated batches of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as well as a Chinese government special envoy on Eurasian issues to Ukraine and other countries to have in-depth discussions with all parties with a view to a political solution to the Ukrainian problem. Just a few months ago, the Chinese president brokered a peace deal between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia, and now it looks like another peace deal could be reached following a telephone conversation between President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The two sides discussed Sino-Ukrainian relations. President Xi said that after 31 years of progress, China-Ukraine relations have reached a level of strategic partnership, promoting the development and rejuvenation of the two nations. During the phone conversation, Xi praised Zelensky for emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing collaboration with China. Xi also expressed his gratitude to Ukraine for its help in evacuating Chinese nationals last year. The political cornerstone of Sino-Ukrainian relations is mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. During the phone conversation, President Xi also said that the situation in Ukraine is evolving in various complex ways, with important implications for the world stage, and China will always be on the side of peace. China stressed its key position to promote peace talks, manage long-term bilateral relations, uphold the tradition of mutual respect and sincerity, and advance China-Ukraine strategic relations. Xi also said China is willing to establish relations with Ukraine consistently and unambiguously. “No matter how the international situation develops, China will work with Ukraine to push forward mutually beneficial cooperation,” Xi said. China stated its position on the political resolution of the situation in Ukraine during the call. Xi said China was not the origin of the Ukraine problem, nor was it a party to it; rather, they will sit back and observe that things don’t get out of control or attempt to exploit the situation for personal gain. “China would not sit idly by, or add fuel to the fire, much less exploit the situation for personal gain.” “Everything China does is honest,” Xi said. China has advocated conversation and negotiation as the only possible means of establishing an international government. In terms of nuclear war mindset, Xi said there is no winner in nuclear conflicts, encouraging all parties concerned to remain calm, exercise moderation, act honestly. in the interest of their own future and that of humanity, and to collectively deal with the problem. He urges the international community to use the Ukraine crisis to create conditions for a political settlement, and he hopes that all parties will seriously consider the Ukraine crisis and work together to find ways to achieve lasting peace and security in Europe. through dialogue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newvision.co.ug/category/news/xi-jinping-walks-the-talk-as-he-sends-special-159090 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos