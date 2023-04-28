E. Jean Carroll hits out at Trump lawyer when asked about not screaming in alleged rape





E. Jean Carroll mocked Donald Trump’s attorney Thursday during questioning about why she didn’t scream when she was allegedly raped by the former president in a locker room. big store.

During her second day on the witness stand in a civil rape trial against Trump in Manhattan federal court – where Trump chose not to attend – a flustered Carroll explained: “I tell you, he raped her, whether I screamed or not!”

The tense exchange unfolded as Trump attorney Joe Tacopina tried to poke holes in Carroll’s account of the alleged 1996 attack in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room by asking, “You ever scream for help?”

“You can’t beat me for not screaming,” Carroll told Tacopina. “One of the reasons women don’t come forward is that they’re always being asked why they didn’t scream.”

At one point during the bitter exchange, Carroll said if she had lied about the alleged rape, she would have come up with a better story that would include her crying out for help.

“More people would have believed me,” she said.

Carroll said she didn’t scream for help during the alleged assault because she was in shock and because she was focused on trying to get Trump away from her.

“I’m not a howler,” Carroll said. “I was too panicked to scream. I was fighting.

Tacopina tried to make Carroll’s story unbelievable when he asked her to wear four-inch heels during the alleged incident and eventually lifted her knee high enough to pull Trump away from her.

“I can dance back and forth in four inch heels,” Carroll shot back.

Trump chose not to attend the trial.

E. Jean Carroll told jurors it was hard to get up in the morning and deal with online hate after Donald Trump denied raping her. Alec Tabak for NY Post

Earlier Thursday, while still being questioned by her own attorney, Carroll told jurors how difficult it was to deal with the relentless online hate that began after Trump publicly denied her accusations.

Carroll described a wave of mud, very shabby, very denigrating comments, almost an endless stream of people repeating what Donald Trump said I was a liar, I was in it for the money, I can’t wait to ‘to be paid.

“But the bottom line was that it was very difficult to get up in the morning and deal with the fact that you were getting these messages – that I was too ugly, too ugly to go on living,” she testified .

Carroll is suing the 45th president for allegedly raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in 1996, then defaming her by denying the charges, saying he didn’t know her and saying she wasn’t his “type “.

Carroll was on the witness stand for the second straight day. Reuters

Carroll first sued the president in 2019 for calling her a “liar” and further denials in June of that year after New York Magazine published an excerpt from her memoir exposing the alleged attack.

Former Elle magazine columnist “Ask E. Jean” said she received dozens of insulting messages online following Trump’s public statements. They quieted down until Trump came out against her again in October 2022, she said.

Trump’s remarks derailed Carroll’s attempt to rebuild his career by posting his column independently on Substack.com following his firing from Elle after more than 20 years – and the loss of 8 million readers, it said. she declared.

“Just when I had gotten my substack working and had managed to relaunch my career, Donald Trump posted on social media everything I was chasing him about,” Carroll said.

Carroll claims Trump raped her in 1996 in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room.AP

The jury is set to decide whether Trump should be held liable for allegedly defaming her with the October statements and whether he should be held liable for the alleged assault.

Jurors saw a handful of examples of vicious tweets directed at Carroll.

If this chick was laid by Trump, that was probably the last time she was,” one tweet said.

Carroll, 79, testified Wednesday that she had not been romantically involved or had sex since the rape some 27 years ago because of the trauma of the experience.

The writer said she always receives this kind of vitriol online.

This morning, for example, I thought I’d take a look,” Carroll said, noting that she generally tries to avoid messages online. “And there it was again, the onslaught of ‘liar’, ‘bitch’, ‘ugly’, ‘old’.”

“It’s not a good way to start the day,” she testified.

“But I couldn’t be prouder to be here,” she added, as her voice began to crack with emotion.

Trump was not present for the trial.Getty Images

Carroll said she regretted speaking out about what happened “about five times a day.”

“It’s not nice to be threatened,” she said. On Wednesday, Carroll told jurors she had received about 10 violent threats.

Carroll said during the two days on the stand that she wanted to restore her reputation as a journalist.

“It’s not about the money, it’s about getting my name back,” Carroll said Thursday.

After Carroll’s attorney finished questioning him, Trump’s attorney Tacopina began his cross-examination of his client’s accuser.

Tacopina referred to Carroll’s book, “Why Do We Need Men?” and asked her if that was where she told her “version” of being raped.

“Those are the facts,” Carroll retorted.

During his opening remarks on Tuesday, Tacopina told jurors that Carroll made up his charges against Trump to help boost sales of his book.

“It wasn’t until you tried to find a publisher and get the money to sell your book that the story first came out,” Tacopina said.

But Carroll denied that scenario, saying she ultimately decided to tell her story in the wake of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct scandal and the ensuing #MeToo movement.

“Across the country, women started telling their stories,” Carroll explained. “I thought the light was rising. I thought, “We can really make a difference if we all tell our stories. I thought, ‘All right, maybe it’s our time.’

Carroll is expected to continue his testimony next week.

