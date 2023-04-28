Jokowi hasn’t signed new dollar export rules, any doubts?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – So far, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has not signed the revision of Government Regulation (PP) number 1 of 2019 regarding DHE. In fact, the draft regulations are finished and it is expected to be published before Eid 2023. The reality says otherwise. The settlement has been delayed again, after it was promised to be published in March 2023. Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto has to admit that the latest Foreign Exchange Earnings (DHE) regulations that the government is in the process of drawing up have once again lagged behind. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Airlangga said the settlement was still circulating among stakeholders and had not yet reached President Joko Widodo’s office. He did not explain what obstacles had derailed discussions on the revision of the regulations between ministers. “Export earnings are still flowing,” Airlangga said during a meeting at the presidential palace in Jakarta, quoted on Friday (4/28/2023). As a side note, public opinion has risen over the fact that President Jokowi has not ratified the settlement. An opinion that emerged stated that it was possible that exporters were afraid of this new DHE regulation so that this DHE regulation was never published. In response to this, the General Chairman of the Association of Indonesian Exporters (GPEI), Benny Soetrisno, pointed out that exporters are not worried about the DHE policy that will be issued by the government. Indeed, he believes that the implementing regulations of the DHE will soon be published. “We (business people) are not worried about the DHE policy. We are sure that the implementing regulations of the DHE will be released,” he told CNBC Indonesia on Friday (4/28/ 2023). Furthermore, he said his party hopes the new DHE regulations will support Indonesia’s export process. “Hopefully the GPEI DHE rules will support the export process,” he hoped. Earlier, Benny Soetrisno revealed that the lack of US dollar instruments in the country made exporters reluctant to bring DHE back to Indonesia and opted to store it overseas. “It’s because our market still does not support the development of these instruments in US dollars, so exporters will always be short even if they can come here for a day or two, shut up, but if they don’t haven’t used it, they’ll go back,” he told CNBC Indonesia a while ago (12/26/2022). [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi’s step is approved, it can make RI a flood of dollars (ha/ha)



