Trump News Today: E Jean Carroll hits back at Trump attorney Joe Tacopina during tense cross-examination

E Jean Carroll returned to the stand on Thursday as her civil rape trial against Donald Trump continued in a Manhattan courthouse.

Speaking about her statement in an interview that most people think rape is sexy, Ms Carroll said rape is used in our culture in entertainment.

Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, began his cross-examination later Thursday. Ms Carroll ended the lawyer’s combative questioning by saying: He raped me whether I screamed or not.

Ms Carroll fought back tears on Wednesday as she described the alleged assault, giving vivid details of the day she claims Mr Trump attacked her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store.

Meanwhile, in another legal blow for the former president, he failed to stop Mike Pence from testifying in a criminal investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

A judge dismissed his appeal to block his former vice president from testifying before special counsel Jack Smith.

Ms Carroll, a writer and former advice columnist for Elle magazine, is the plaintiff in a pair of civil lawsuits against former President Donald Trump.

Jurors in the trial will remain anonymous on the orders of Judge Kaplans due to the risk of threats, intimidation or outright violence against anyone considered an enemy by Mr. Trump and his supporters as they hear evidence from the allegations made by Mrs. Carroll against the twice indicted. and ex-president indicted.

Ms Carroll claimed Mr Trump raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s.

It’s part of a long-running fight that has vexed the president for nearly half a decade, almost as long as the Stormy Daniels controversy that left Mr Trump hit hard earlier this month. of 34 counts by Manhattan prosecutors.

Ms Carroll alleges the former president, then a known business tycoon around New York, raped her in the dressing room of a department store in 1995 or 1996. Reports say she plans to corroborate her story with testimony from individuals who say Ms. Carroll told them shortly after the alleged attack, as well as testimony from other women who allegedly testify to unwanted sexual advances from Mr. Trump.

1682652621Carroll quit working on a documentary because “this case got bigger

Ms Carroll said she stopped filming a documentary because this case was getting bigger.

Donald Trump tweeted that the greatest example of injustice was my lawsuit, she said, according to Inner City Press.

His lawyer referred to an article on Mr. Trump’s Truth Social in which he called his case a scam and the justice system a disgrace in addition to comments that Ms. Carroll was not his type.

How has this impacted your reputation? asked his lawyer.

I thought I was back on my feet, got some readers, then boom, he knocks me down again, she said.

I was amazed, she added.

Gustaf Kilander28 April 2023 04:30

Donald Trump ripped into his rape accuser, E Jean Carroll, on Truth Social in a post that accused her of being funded by a liberal megadonor.

It was a raunchy attack that nevertheless ran into the most trouble with its own lawyers later in the day.

The president wrote in a pair of posts on Wednesday morning that the author and columnist was advising on a made-up scam and was caught lying about funding his legal effort, which is likely to be in the thousands of dollars (if not a whole lot more). even though the trial has only just begun.

They got caught lying! The Miss Bergdorf Goodman case is funded by a big political donor they tried to hide, he wrote in a post.

In another, he added: The E. Jean Carroll, Mrs. Bergdorf Goodman case is a made-up scam. His lawyer is a political operative, funded by a big political donor who they say didn’t exist, to get caught lying about it.

1682649021Carroll says she was mourning the death of her mother in the 2016 election

Mr Tacopina referred to Ms Carroll saying she did not share her story publicly before the 2016 election because her mother was dying.

She was on her deathbed and my sisters and brothers joined her, she said.

Mr Tacopina noted that Ms Carrolls’ mother died in October 2016, according to Law & Crime.

The attorney asked why she didn’t post her story soon after.

I was in deep and incredibly painful mourning, Ms Carroll replied. His mother died at the age of 97.

Mr. Tacopina suggested that she was not moving forward with the story because she was not ready to publish her book.

I hadn’t conceived of writing a book at that time, Ms. Carroll said.

Gustaf Kilander28 April 2023 03:30

There was the public figure; the best-selling writer, TV host and advice columnist Ask E Jean who was always upbeat, optimistic and tried to help others.

And then I have a private me, and it’s the one who can’t admit out loud that there was pain, she testified.

The alleged incident caused her to suffer waves of crippling anxiety attacks, left her unable to form romantic relationships and feared the flirtatious behavior she and Mr. Trump had engaged in prior to the alleged assault, a- she declared.

1682645421You wrote that you thought Donald Trump was trying to kill you’

As he began to cross-examine Ms. Carroll on April 27, Mr. Tacopina presented a draft of his book Why Do We Need Men? in which she writes about the episode involving the former president.

You wrote that you thought Donald Trump was trying to kill you, poison your water, he said.

It’s a draft. It hasn’t been released, Ms Carroll replied.

Gustaf Kilander28 April 2023 02:30

I never liked him, wrote the former president, I never felt good that anyone had anything to do with John McCain and I never will, even in spite of the fact that at their request, I gave him the longest funeral in the world, 11 days. Just like his wars, it never ended.

McCain’s funeral took place over five days in three different cities. There is no evidence to show that it was the longest in the world.

The former naval officer who unsuccessfully ran for president died in 2018 aged 81 after a battle with brain cancer.

1682642759E Jean Carroll fends off gender issues at rape trial

E Jean Carroll raised her voice in exasperation in a New York courtroom on Thursday as she was repeatedly asked why she hadn’t cried out when she was allegedly raped by Donald Trump before the judge ruled reprimands the lawyer of the ex-president for his interrogation.

During hours of tense cross-examination, Mr Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina peppered the 79-year-old former advice columnist Elle with questions about an alleged sexual assault in the dressing room of the Manhattan department store Bergdorf Goodman in 1996.

Ms Carroll told how she was filled with adrenaline as she pushed and fought back against the much taller man during the alleged three-minute encounter.

I was too panicked to scream, I was fighting, she said.

Josh Marcus28 April 2023 01:45

1682641821 It’s hard to wake up to this, people tell you you’re too ugly to go on living’

Ms Carroll said she was also suing him for assault, under the Adult Survivors Act passed by the NYS Legislature. I had a year to file a complaint.

Did you defend this law? asked his lawyer.

Yes. Because I understand why women and some men don’t come forward for years, Ms. Carroll said, according to Inner City Press.

After a message from Mr Trump on October 12, 2022, Ms Carroll said she was hit by a wave of mud, with people repeating what Donald Trump was saying, working for the Democrats, far too ugly. It’s hard to wake up to that, people tell you that you’re too ugly to go on living, practically.

Gustaf Kilander28 April 2023 01:30

