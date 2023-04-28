Kharge takes ‘venomous snake’ jibe at PM Modi, clarifies; livid BJP demands apology

New Delhi: Amid the high-decibel campaign for the ensuing Karnataka Assembly elections, National Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a “venomous snake”, prompting a strong backlash from the BJP, which slammed the “slanderous” statement saying it reflected the “mentality” of the state’s main opposition party. Kharge, who made the remarks to Kalaburagi, later issued a clarification saying his remark was not directed at Prime Minister Modi but at the BJP and its “dividing” ideology. In a tweet, Kharge said, “BJP ideology is divisive, hostile and full of hate and prejudice towards poor and Dalits. I discussed the politics of hate and wickedness. Ma statement was neither for Prime Minister Modi personally nor for anyone else.”

“But for the ideology he represents. Our fight with Prime Minister Modi is not a personal fight. It is an ideological battle. My intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings and if consciously or unconsciously, someone’s feelings were being hurt, so that was never my intention,” Kharge added.

“Nor has it been the conduct of my long political life. I have always followed the standards and traditions of political correctness towards my friends and opponents and I will do so until the last breath of my life. I don’t make fun of individuals and their issues like people in high office,” the National Congress Speaker said in another tweet.

“I have also seen and experienced the pain and suffering of the poor and oppressed. For five decades, I have always been opposed to the divisive ideology of the BJP and the RSS and their leaders. My political fight was, is and always will be against his politics,” Kharge added.

However, his clarification was not washed with the saffron camp as Union State Home Minister Nityanand Rai fired back at the National Congress Speaker saying the big old party is a repeat offender when it comes to defaming Prime Minister Modi and the other backward. Course (OBC).

Speaking to ANI later in the day, Nityanand Rai said, “Earlier Rahul Gandhi uttered derogatory words (remark using surname `Modi) in reference to our backward classes and now Mallikarjun Kharge used objectionable and indecent language against the Honorable Prime Minister, comparing him to a poisonous snake.” “Kharge-ji is the Congress party that has been spitting venom. They have been spreading the poison of division in society, partition of the country, corruption in governance and dynasty politics,” Rai said.

Lashing out further at Congress, the Union MoS said: “Now that the toxic policies of Congress have been rejected by the people, their leaders are growing increasingly desperate and losing their temper. The people of the country, and especially Karnataka, will not tolerate the use of such language against Prime Minister Modi and will give them a proper response in the Assembly election.” This is not the first time that the National Congress Speaker has used uncharitable words against Prime Minister Modi. in Gujarat Assembly elections last year, Kharge compared Prime Minister Modi to Raavan (the demon king in the epic Ramayana). said the Congress leader made such a remark because no one in the party accepted him as president.

“Mallikarjun Kharge may have been elected President of the Congress, but no one in the party accepts him for this position. Therefore, he thought of making a statement, which is worse than the one (‘Maut Ka Saudagar’) made by Sonia Gandhi (as the President of Congress). Congress should apologize to the nation,” Thakur said.

BJP leader and Union minister Shobha Karandlaje also demanded an apology from Kharge. “Mallikarjun Kharge is a top leader and President of Congress. What is he trying to tell the world? Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of our country and the whole world respects him. Using such language for our Prime Minister is showing how much Congress has We want him (Kharge) to apologize to the nation,” Karandlaje said Education, Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, also launched a scathing attack on the Congress speaker, saying he used such words against Prime Minister Modi to ‘appease his political masters’.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Pradhan said, “It seems Kharge-ji used such words to appease his political masters. He must have been under some coercion.” Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says Kharge’s statement reflects the mindset of the Speaking to ANI, Sitharaman said: “It shows the mentality of the Congress. I condemn it While Rahul Gandhi released the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to spread love as he called it, his party chairman is using such words against our Prime Minister Mallikarjun Kharge should apologize.” Minister of the Union Pralhad Joshi also condemned Kharge’s remark, saying the people would teach the big old party a lesson. Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said: “This is highly reprehensible. It will teach them a lesson. I demand an unconditional apology from Kharge.

“I would also like to remind Kharge and his bosses (in Congress) that whenever they insulted Modi-ji, people gave them an appropriate response,” the Union minister added. Meanwhile, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Belur, a wave of enthusiasm and excitement is palpable among party workers and locals. This 900-year-old black stone temple remains the center of attraction and prayer for people. However, this time the talks and discussions are focused on the arrival of Prime Minister Modi, as it will be his first visit to Belur since assuming the highest office in the country. It is believed that thousands of people will come to see and listen to the Prime Minister. Modi. Workers, busy preparing the ground for Prime Minister Modi’s public meeting, also seemed very excited about his visit.

“The Prime Minister is taking care of everyone and I am delighted to prepare the ground for him here. There is a lot of enthusiasm and excitement around his visit. We all want to listen to Prime Minister Modi,” said Nagraj , a worker, at ANI. Local BJP workers also looked visibly excited ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit. no less than 22 rallies across the state over six days. The main highlight of Prime Minister Modi’s busy campaign schedule in the polls-bound southern state will be the huge road show in Bangalore on Saturday. will be on May 13.