When Two Tribes Go to War: How Should Universities Respond to the Awakening Critics of Matthew Goodwin and Others?

This blog from the HEPI directorNick Hillman, looks at two new books that deal with higher education and ‘awakening’, including Matthew Goodwin’s Voice, Values ​​and Virtue.

I recently had the chance to spend a week’s vacation in Paris. In the precious moments I was able to snatch from the queue at Disneyland, it gave me the chance to read two new books relevant to the debate about the position of universities in our national life, including their relationship to awakening.

The first of the two is Burning Paper Belt by Michael Gibson. He helped set up and manage the Peter Thiel Youth Scholarships. These are reserved for those who have not been to university or who have dropped out of higher education.

The book is a bit of a mess as it is not certain whether it is a personal memoir, an anti-academic polemic or a hymn of praise to Peter Thiel, which means it turns over and collapses everywhere. But one fact shines through: the so-called anti-Rhodes scholarships chaired by Gibson are designed to underscore the futility of traditional higher education by funding a tiny handful (20) of extraordinary people without college degrees to succeed.

I’m not sure anyone has ever argued that going to a traditional university is the only way for truly exceptional people to leave their mark on the world. But Gibson’s book includes, I think, an important idea. It highlights the gap between the increasing diversity we have observed in higher education institutions and the apparent narrowing of the perspectives of those who pass through them, asking the question: why are there some 5 300 universities and colleges in the United States, but only one point of view?

The second book I have read is the controversial new one by University of Kent professor Matthew Goodwin, Values, Voices and Virtue: Britain’s New Politics. It has struck a chord in the UK in the four weeks since its publication and it is even more relevant to the subject of awakening. Goodwin’s book has been widely excoriated, including by many I follow on Twitter, though few seem to have actually read it. I suspect that stigma can only serve to increase sales.

Goodwin says there is a new elite in charge who are less responsive to the millions of British adults who want more say in their own lives and who voted for populism, Brexit and Boris Johnson:

the new elite took full control of political institutions, think tanks, the civil service, public agencies, universities, creative industries, cultural institutions and much of the media.

Among the differences between the two groups, the new elite and those with a more traditionalist bent, Goodwin says the level of education has been most striking. He lays the blame squarely on the doors of universities:

Britain’s universities, like many other institutions in society, are now turning into ideological monocultures, when cosmopolitan and progressive liberal values ​​are completely dominant, those who don’t share them feel they can’t speak and political minorities, such as gender-sensitive curators and academics. , are either marginalized or openly discriminated against.

I enjoyed reading the argument. The book is much better written and far more thought-provoking than Goodwin’s reviewers would have you believe. However, although my local Waterstones chose to classify it as part of British history, for me the book suffers from its limited historical perspective.

Goodwin dates the birth of the rift between the new elite and the working class to May 1979, when Thatcher came to power and began to break down old shibboleths. But even if the overall argument is correct, surely there were important antecedents, such as when meat porters and dockworkers marched around Westminster in support Enoch Powells opposition to large-scale immigration.

We’re never told where such episodes fit in the story and given that Powell was also an early Brexiteer and influenced Nigel Farage who gets space in the book it just seems like a bit too neat and tidy to describe the period before Thatcher as a consistent period with patrician leaders satisfying the demands of the working class and the period after as something quite different with out of touch liberals increasingly drifting apart of the mass of voters.

Nonetheless, Goodwins’ book reminds me of the persuasive blog we ran at HEPI six years ago, which argued that it was the insularity of political studies academics that explained why they were unable to predict how voters would behave. in the 2015 general election, the Brexit referendum and the 2016 US presidential election. Have the reasons why they got it so wrong been addressed?

So while Gibson complains that American universities have failed to find a way to accommodate those with the small-state libertarian views common in Silicon Valley, Goodwin says British universities are disconnected from mainstream society. and failed to make room for those with traditionalist views. of the British working class on issues like family, community and nation.

Both authors are targeting the most prestigious universities, which is somewhat ironic given that they learned how to craft a pitch in traditional higher education. But such views find some support inour own recent survey with the UPP Foundation, which shows that most people have not visited a university in the last five years and in many cases never. More than half of those in socio-economic groups D and E say they have never attended university.

Yet those of us who work in higher education like to think of universities as institutions that sit at the heart of and serve their communities, pushing the boundaries of knowledge for the benefit of all. While we like to think of universities as bodies that help hold society together, critics of 21st century higher education tend to think of them as bodies that have deepened the divisions of society.

You may think these arguments are exaggerated. Lots of people do. But our own survey at HEPI shows a clear trend of increasing illiberalism among students that is somewhat out of step with life on the outside. In 2016, we saw ambivalence and confusion among students on a range of free speech issues. More recently we found:

eight in 10 students (79%) believe that students who feel threatened should always have their safety requirements met;

nearly two-thirds of students (62%) want tabloids banned from student union shops; And

more than a third (36%) of students think academics should be fired if they teach subjects that seriously offend some students (up from 15% in 2016).

A growing proportion of people and not always the usual suspects seem to think something needs to change. For example, at report stage of the Higher Education (Free Speech) BillLord Collins, Labor spokesman at the Lords and former trade union leader, said:

Gentlemen, I have a confession to make: when I spoke at second reading, I expressed the opinion that this bill was not necessary. However, during the commission process and the dialogue and discussions I have had with many noble lords, I have no interest as a university leader in stating that I was persuaded there was a problem to solve.

So I would say we need to do more to address the common criticisms. Obviously, and perhaps urgently, we should stop giving hostages to the fortune that allows people to overthrow the higher education sector so easily.

Of course, if students forbid a freshman’s Christian union, they will be attacked.

Of course, if you add trigger warnings to English literature classics, there will be a backlash.

Of course, if a student society uninvites a former Home Secretary or a prominent member of the House of Lords after inviting them to give a speech, negative media coverage will follow.

There’s no point in blaming the media when these kinds of stories pop up: they’re too juicy not to report.

Second, we need to teach students to disagree well by having them think about important issues such as:

What is the university for?

How can I listen and learn from others?

What does a reasonable protest look like?

I have already suggested that it should start in the first week and continue thereafter.

I have already mentioned two books but a third recent book, Free Speech in Universities by Alison Scott-Baumann and Simon Perfectwhich focuses on the concept of a community of inquiry can be useful here.

Third, we should ask ourselves if there are other organizations that can help. A 2021 HEPI paper by Richard Brabner, for example, recommends a UK version of the US Heterodox Academy, which works with universities to support diversity and pluralism of viewpoints. The Student Office’s new Director of Free Speech and Academic Freedom will also play an important role in fostering the right conditions here and serving as an arbiter when thoughts get out of hand.

In October 2022, HEPI released No Platform: Speaker Events at University Debating Unions (HEPI Report 153).