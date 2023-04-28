PM Modi inaugurates 91 FM radio transmitters; Upgrade to better connectivity over 35,000 km²

To boost FM radio connectivity in border regions and aspirational districts across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated 91 FM transmitters across 18 states and two union territories. With these new transmitters, coverage will further increase by approximately 35,000 km², benefiting an additional two crores of people who did not have access to support until now.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister noted that the expansion of All India Radio’s FM service is an important and important step towards becoming All India FM. This launch of 91 FM transmitters from All India FM is like a gift to 2 million people in 85 districts across the country,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister further underlined that whether it is delivering timely news, weather forecasts for agriculture or connecting women’s self-help groups to new markets, these FM transmitters will play a key role.

He said the technological revolution in the country has helped radio emerge into a new avatar and attracted new listeners to the medium. The prime minister said the government is constantly working for the democratization of technology.

FM infotainment has a lot of valueOur government is constantly working to democratize the technology. Every citizen should be able to afford and have access to technology. We are. All India Radio has a vision to connect the nation. The affordability of mobile devices and data plans has enabled widespread access to information,” he said.

He said his generation has been the emotional audience of radio, and for him it is a matter of happiness that in addition to being the audience, he has also become a host.

I will soon be hosting the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat; the deep connection with people across the country would not have been possible through any medium other than radio,” Prime Minister Modi added.

Earlier, taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said the effort will give impetus to the radio and also encourage those associated with it.

According to an official statement, ambitious districts and border areas are the focus of the effort.

The expansion comes two days before the historic 100th episode of Mann ki Baat, the prime ministers’ monthly radio show.

The 91 new 100W FM transmitters have been installed in 84 districts with special focus on improving coverage in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The Prime Minister is a firm believer in the important role radio plays in reaching the masses,” an official statement read.

He said the prime minister launched the Mann ki Baat program to harness the unique strength of the medium to reach the widest possible audience. The show’s 100th episode is set to air on Sunday.

Read all the latest news from India here