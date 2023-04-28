



BBC Chairman Richard Sharp discusses his Tory donations Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email BBC Chairman Richard Sharp is bracing for a damning report on his appointment to the post after helping facilitate an £800,000 loan guarantee for Boris Johnson. Attorney Adam Heppinstall KC’s investigation is expected to be released Friday morning. According to TimeThe damning inquiry will leave the BBC chairman fighting for his career as it concludes Mr Sharp broke the rules by creating a perception of conflict of interest. But he was reportedly reluctant to step down, leaving Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to determine his fate. The newspaper report could not be confirmed. Mr Sharp, a former Tory donor, was appointed to the influential role overseeing public broadcaster independence in 2021. Mr Sharp helped put Sam Blyth, a distant relative of Mr Johnsons, in touch with Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, because Mr Blyth wanted to provide the then Prime Minister with the loan facility. Key points Report on appointment of Richard Sharps as BBC chairman to be released

1682667475 What could happen to Richard Sharp BBC chairman Richard Sharp should consider quitting after jeopardizing public trust in the company over Boris Row money, his former TV news chief has said. Writing for The Independent, Roger Mosey said Mr Sharps’ stance seemed like an untenable warning that there was a growing sense the closing credits were about to roll on his tenure. Mr Sharp has come under increasing pressure since a group of cross-party MPs discovered he had made major errors of judgment in acting as a middleman for an £800,000 loan guarantee for Boris Johnson. Read the full exclusive story below: Thomas KingleyApril 28, 2023 8:37 a.m. 1682666143 Damning report reveals how extraordinary the incident is According The temperature Adam Heppinstall KC’s investigation into whether Mr Sharp should have disclosed the talks is a long one. Mr. Heppinstall’s findings would have been damning. A source said: When everything is laid out clearly, it shows how amazing the episode is. Lawyers for Mr Sharp reportedly disputed the criticisms made by Heppinstall after receiving a letter summarizing his findings this month. This means that some aspects of the report may have since been toned down. Thomas KingleyApril 28, 2023 8:15 a.m. 1682665484 Report on appointment of Richard Sharps as BBC chairman to be released BBC Chairman Richard Sharp is preparing for a report on his appointment to the post after helping facilitate an £800,000 loan guarantee for Boris Johnson. Members of Parliament have already blamed Mr Sharp for significant errors of judgement. He admitted introducing his friend Sam Blyth, a cousin of Mr Johnson who wanted to help him solve his financial problems, to the Cabinet Office in 2020. In January the following year, he was named the government’s preferred candidate to be chairman of the BBC. The Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee confirmed his appointment but was unaware of his role in facilitating the loan. Read the full story below: Thomas KingleyApril 28, 2023 8:04 a.m. 1682665285 Good morning Hello and welcome to our live blog covering the publication of a report on whether BBC Chairman Richard Sharp broke the rules by securing a loan for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson before he was appointed to his position. Thomas KingleyApril 28, 2023 8:01 a.m.

