After stagnating for months, why did Xi Jinping suddenly nod in a phone call with Zelensky? The answer is in Paris

Xi Jinping finally had a telephone interview with Volodymyr Zelensky, an interview discussed at length and publicly requested on several occasions by Ukraine. The circumstances of the telephone conversation that took place on April 26, apparently on the initiative of Zelensky, are curious.

Xi has had several engagements with Vladimir Putin since the start of the war last year. Besides multiple phone conversations, Xi even visited Moscow and proclaimed the two nations as good neighbors and reliable partners during a state visit that came just three days after an international criminal tribunal issued a warrant against Putin for war crimes. This outraged the West and meant that China has no intention of abandoning Russia.

Moreover, standing at the gates of the Kremlin before bidding farewell to Putin and heading home, Xi told the Russian president that changes not seen in 100 years were happening and that China and Russia were driving these changes together. The Russian president replied: I agree. The diplomatic partnership between the two nations that annoys the West is visibly strengthening.

Before Xi set foot for the trip to Moscow in March, there was strong media speculation that the Chinese president would either be heading to Kiev after the Kremlin, or at the very least speak to Zelensky by phone to project a sense of balance. It never materialized. China played for time, insisting the time for talks had not yet come.

Xi launched a 12-point peace plan in February for a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis which found no takers in Europe. It would have been rejected by Ukraine. US President Joe Biden had said the peace plan would benefit no one except Russia.

China was seen as too close to Russia to position itself as a neutral player for a viable peace initiative, and Xi’s delay in speaking directly to Zelensky has reinforced the perception that despite its posture, China is not serious. on its role as a serious mediator. although many countries, including the Europeans, called on China to negotiate a settlement.

There have been no major moves in Beijing to reach out to Kyiv. On the contrary, China has said its military is willing to work with the Russian military to strengthen strategic communication and coordination, Reuters reported, and according to South China Morning PostChina and Russia have signed an agreement to work together in maritime law enforcement following a meeting that took place in a Russian city inside the Arctic Circle, not far from the border with the newest member of NATO, Finland.

The phone call of April 26 changes the perception. If we look at the statements that came out of Beijing after the conversation, it seems that China is trying to pull its diplomatic clout and position itself as a responsible actor and peace broker for the global south, thus drawing a distinction between itself itself and the US-led West which it accuses of fueling the conflict.

China is aware that non-Western nations view the war in Ukraine differently. Developments in Europe have triggered a global food, fertilizer and energy crisis. An overwhelming majority in the Global South wants a quick, negotiated settlement of the war and does not interpret the Russian invasion of Ukraine in existential terms. China is therefore sending a message that while the US-led West is exacerbating the crisis, Beijing is genuinely interested in resolving the conflict.

Speaking to Zelensky in a nearly hour-long phone call, Xi stressed that talks and negotiations were the only way out of the war and said he would soon send a special envoy to Ukraine and in other countries (Li Hui, Beijing’s special representative on Eurasia affairs, reports the South China Morning Post) to confer on a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. Xi also reiterated that China stands for peace and said mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is the political foundation of China-Ukraine relations.

Xi also touched on the subject of a hot nuclear war, stating that: There are no winners in a nuclear war. In dealing with the nuclear issue, all parties concerned should remain calm and restrained, genuinely consider their future and destiny and that of all mankind, and jointly manage and control the crisis. This perhaps betrays his fear that the war might go nuclear.

However, if currying favor with the Global South is Xi’s motive, it does not explain why he waited so long to reach out or engage with Zelensky. To properly explain the timing of the phone call, one must consider the geopolitical context.

It may not be a coincidence that Xi’s opening followed the damaging comments of the Chinese ambassador to France who shot himself in the head to question the sovereignty of post-USSR states. and the validity of Ukraine’s claims to Crimea, the Russian-administered peninsula. In an interview with a French news channel, Beijing’s envoy to Paris said former Soviet states such as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania do not have effective status under international law because there is no international agreement to materialize their status as a sovereign country and has questioned the veracity of Ukraine’s claims on Ukraine, causing deep outcry and outrage in Europe.

Beijing has been forced to backtrack on its statements and insist that the sovereignty of these states is not in question. The Chinese Foreign Ministry quickly disavowed Lus’ comments, but the damage was done. Significantly, this came at a time when European leaders were to meet and deliberate on formulating a common China policy.

London FinancialTimes reports that despite Beijing’s efforts to limit the damage, with its embassy in France saying Lu was expressing his personal views, the ambassadors’ claims figured prominently in preliminary talks between EU foreign ministers on their new Chinese politics on Monday.

This came at an inopportune time for Xi. This directly undermines his efforts to encourage European leaders to take a different line on decoupling from China and bolsters China skeptics in Europe.

Xi is aware that on the issue of economic cooperation and trade relations with China, the voices in Paris, Berlin or even Brussels disagree with those in Washington. European leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron, German President Olaf Scholz or even mandarins in Brussels like European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen have called for a risk reduction strategy instead of decoupling from Beijing. Macron has openly called for resisting US pressure on China, while Scholz fights to revive the frozen EU-China Comprehensive Investment Agreement (CAI) with China. Refer

Under these circumstances, the personal goal of the Chinese envoy in Paris is shaking hands with Xi and making it difficult for him to carry out the grand plan of driving a wedge between Europe and the United States over economic and trade relations. with China.

Xi had to intervene. It is conceivable that a phone call with Zelensky would calm European nerves at a crucial time for China and relieve European leaders from pursuing their independent China strategy. It also has the added benefit of burning Xi’s image before the global south and creating goodwill in Brussels.

