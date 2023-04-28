As Trump rallies in New Hampshire, legal issues play out in real time





For Trump, it’s barely a blip. Former presidents’ poll lead over his 2024 Republican rivals has grown as his legal quagmire deepens. A recurring joke he made again Thursday about receiving a subpoena if he flew over a Democratic-leaning state drew laughter and applause from attendees.

Trump supporters at his campaign rally in downtown Manchester were unimpressed with the latest developments in his legal troubles, accusing Democrats of weaponizing the justice system against the former president and dismissing as more noise the civil libel lawsuit in which Trump is accused of rape.

It’s just a lot of distraction, said Bert Sooner, a 60-year-old Republican and Trump supporter from Gilmanton, NH

If anything, Trump’s legal troubles just seem to be propelling him, Sooner added.

Trump returned to New Hampshire on Thursday for the first time since his legal drama deepened and since Biden launched his re-election campaign.

The former president made no direct mention of the lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, a magazine columnist who alleges that Trump sexually assaulted her in the dressing room of a luxury department store in the 1990s, which was began Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. Trump denied Carrolls’ account, saying the episode never happened. He was reprimanded by the judge overseeing the proceedings on Wednesday over a social media post in which he called the trial a made-up scam.

Instead, he used economic policy speech to hurl insults at Biden, including slapping the twisted tag he long affixed to Hillary Clinton’s name at Biden instead. Trump has repeatedly attacked Biden, calling him a hopeless person and a threat to democracy who has no idea. And he touted his record on the economy, saying he left Biden with a booming economy but the president blew him to shreds.

Ammar Moussa, spokesman for the Democratic National Committee, immediately pushed back.

Trump’s lies won’t change the fact that he has the worst jobs record of any president since the Great Depression and has rigged the economy for the ultra-rich and the biggest corporations, Moussa says in a press release. Trump’s handling of the economy has been an abject disaster, in stark contrast to the more than 12 million jobs the Biden-Harris administration has helped create for America in just two years.

Trump has also hit out at potential Republican rivals, citing a poll that shows him with double-digit leads for not hitting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Ron DeSanctus, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie , and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, whose name drew immediate and loud boos. of the crowd in his home country. A Fox News poll released Wednesday showed Trump with a 32-point lead over DeSantis.

Trump relied on his polls to revive his threats to skip a presidential primary debate. The former president and his advisers privately raised concerns about the debate scheduled for August, saying it was too far ahead of early nominating contests, according to two people familiar with the conversations.

Nixon and Reagan and Bush no, they didn’t debate in the primaries, Trump said Thursday. Seriously, you look at the charts and you look at those numbers. Why would you do that?

But I look forward to the debate with Joe Crooked Joe, he added.

Trump’s legal troubles go beyond the two that erupted backstage on Thursday. The former president is facing 34 felony charges in New York related to an alleged plan to bury extramarital affairs allegations ahead of the 2016 presidential election. And on Monday, Atlanta-area prosecutor Fani Willis, indicated that more charges could be on the horizon for Trump this summer in a case related to efforts by him and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state. .

But in New Hampshire, the former president has not backed down.

I won a second time with many more votes, but it was a rigged election, he told the cheering crowd, calling for tougher restrictions on voting, including ballot papers completely paper-based, voter identification laws and strictly same-day voting.

I don’t care even if you help me campaign, you don’t have to help me, he told the crowd. I just want some help making sure the vote is cast and counted fairly.

Later, at the Red Arrow Diner down the street, Trump eulogized a woman convicted in the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol.

More concerned about border security and the economy than Trump’s legal troubles, rally goers who in some cases drove five hours to see the former president erupted at his claims about the 2020 election, regardless of what might be contained in former VPs current testimony.

He’s not performing at all, New Hampshire State Rep. John Leavitt, a Republican who endorsed Trump on Thursday and joined him on stage, said of the various investigations and legal proceedings surrounding Trump. It’s from the past.

Dressed in their bright red Make America Great Again baseball caps and draped in American flags and denim jackets with Trump’s face plastered on them, voter after voter dismissed the various lawsuits against Trump as the latest in a long line of attacks that did not block.

I think everything is BS, said Christine Smith, a Republican from Derry, NH

Trump hasn’t held a campaign rally in New Hampshire since 2020 and hasn’t been in the state since late January, when he addressed GOP insiders at the state party committee meeting. .

On Thursday, he packed The Armory ballroom at the downtown DoubleTree hotel to its capacity of 750 people, according to security, gathering hundreds of his worshipers in the same room where DeSantis wooed Republican activists there. barely two weeks old with an unexpected burst of trade policy. after being the headliner of a benefit dinner. Trump aides said the choice of location was coincidental.

Even in a smaller room than Trump supporters in this state are used to, the former president generally favors the arena down the street, his supporters were thrilled by his return. They cheered and booed at all the right places in his speech, which lasted more than an hour and a half. Even as the crowd dwindled slightly towards the end, dozens of people rushed to the stage barriers as Trump began working the ropes, signing hats and waving to his fans.

Jeffrey Duran, a Republican wearing a black t-shirt with a fake photo of Trump on it and a hat with former presidents John Hancock scrawled on the brim, stood at the back of the haunting crowd and lambasted the lawsuits against Trump as political persecution.

The justice system is weaponized and used against the American people. If they can do it to him, shut him up [former] President, they could do it to anyone. It’s totally un-American, said Duran, who drove from New York to attend the rally. It backfires on them, on the people who point the finger at it.

Lisa Kashinsky reported from Manchester and Kelly Garrity from Washington

