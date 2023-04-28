Donald Trump vows to ‘crush’ Joe Biden in 2024 election





“The choice in this election is now between strength or weakness,” Donald Trump told a rally.

Manchester:

Donald Trump vowed on Thursday to ‘crush’ Joe Biden in the 2024 election, warning in his first campaign stop since his successor entered the 2024 race that the United States would descend into ‘anarchy’ if the Republican billionaire was not returned to power.

The defiant address at a Manchester, New Hampshire hotel came amid mounting legal troubles for the twice-impeached former president, as a writer who accuses Trump of rape testified for a second day at a civil trial in New York.

“The choice in this election is now between strength or weakness, between success or failure, between security or anarchy, between peace or conflict, and prosperity or disaster,” Trump told a relatively small crowd of around 1,500 supporters.

“We are living in a catastrophe. With your vote on November 5, 2024, we will crush Joe Biden and the White House…at the polls, and we will settle our unfinished business.”

It was Trump’s first appearance since January in Granite State, which propelled him to victory in the 2016 Republican nominating contest after a shaky start in Iowa.

Biden, 80, announced on Tuesday that he would seek a second term in 2024, warning that the next election, like the last, would be a “battle for the soul.”

Many top Republicans say Trump, 76, is positioning himself to lose again after leading Republicans to poor results in the 2020 general election and the past two midterm cycles.

“Republicans want someone who can win on November 24. Donald Trump is a loser,” New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu told NBC on Sunday, who is reportedly mulling a rival presidential bid.

Nine Republicans in the US Senate have endorsed the billionaire, but others are warning that legal action against Trump could undermine their hopes of retaking the upper house of Congress from Democrats next year.

Trump is being sued for assault and defamation in a civil proceeding in New York, accused of raping writer E Jean Carroll in 1996, and was indicted for a 2016 silent payment to a porn star in a criminal case likely to stretch into the election year.

He also faces indictment from the Justice Department and Georgia prosecutors in cases involving his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and his hoarding of government documents.

Yet Trump still maintained a double-digit lead in the Republican primary polls, far ahead of his likely closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whom he described in his New Hampshire speech as “falling apart and burning”.

Trump, who denies any wrongdoing, angrily denounced the “endless witch hunts” against him, as he invariably does in public remarks, and told supporters he was retiring the “Crooked” moniker that he’s using to smear longtime foe Hillary Clinton and give it to Biden instead.

