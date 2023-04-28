War in Ukraine: how to interpret the ‘long and significant’ first telephone exchange between Zelensky and Xi Jinping?

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has multiplied his contacts and meetings with Western heads of state or government.

He received many kyiv, including US President Joe Biden. There was even quite recently the surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital of the head of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, who obviously did not go unnoticed. The Ukrainian president himself went to Washington, where he was received at the White House, but also at Congress, where he received an ovation. But until yesterday, he had never been in contact with Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, although he had made the request several times, in particular in July 2022. No response from Beijing, which has never explicitly condemned the Russian offensive. And Xi Jinping has more than once shown his support for Vladimir Putin.

At the end of March 2023, on the occasion of an interview he gave Associated Press in the car of a train, somewhere on the Ukrainian railway network, President Zelensky once again made it clear that he wanted to talk to Xi Jinping: “Of course I send him an invitation! I would like to talk to him. I had contact with him before the start of the war, but since then I have not had any more, and I am really waiting for our teams to find a solution”.

Yesterday, the two men spoke to each other by telephone for almost an hour. There was no real account of this interview, except for these few sentences from Xi Jinping reported by the Chinese state television channel: “China has always been on the side of peace and its fundamental position is to promote a dialogue of peace” or “dialogue and negotiation” are there “only way out“.

An inevitable phone call

For Antoine Bondaz, research fellow at the Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS) and specialist in China, this conversation had to happen one day or another: “He You have to compare what happened with Russia and what happened with Ukraine. Since the start of the war, there have been at least a dozen interactions (either physical meetings or calls or email exchanges) between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin while there had been no interaction with the Ukrainians and this was starting be extremely unbalanced. All European countries encouraged China to change at the highest level with the Ukrainians. We knew that the Chinese were going to do it, they had let it be known for several weeks that they would do it, but we had no idea of ​​the timing.

To the question “Why now?”, the French researcher puts forward several hypotheses: “The first would be that we are 14 months after the start of the war and that it was becoming more and more difficult for China, which wants to present itself as a responsible power, which wants to contribute to resolving the conflict, not to change at the highest level. Then, we have Europeans who increasingly doubt China’s intentions and real strategy, so it’s a way to reassure Europeans, to give credit to certain countries, like France, which consider that China may have a role to play while others, the Czech Republic or Lithuania, do not expect anything from it.Thirdly, this telephone call makes it possible to try to limit transatlantic coordination, at a time when there is an ever stronger convergence between Washington and Brussels. the Chinese ambassador’s recent remarks may have played because it raised a lot of concerns and China may have been keen to avoid letting Europeans think that China is changing its stance on sovereignty issues. And finally, it may also be a way of delaying a Ukrainian offensive since in the case of this offensive, the Russians would be in a more complicated situation to negotiate, so China could therefore seek to gain time on this side.

China is once again open to the world

Professor at the School of Political and Social Sciences at UCLouvain and an attentive observer of everything to do with China, Tanguy Struye also thinks that the recent interview with the Chinese ambassador to France has given such a negative image of China at the level of the European Union that China is perhaps in an operation that could be described as “damage control”. But he adds this“I also note that since China emerged from Covid and opened up to the world again, we have seen a fairly active policy on the international and diplomatic scene, it has notably intervened in the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia. China has therefore entered into a logic, in 2023, of showing that it would potentially be a responsible actor on the international scene to form a Western alternative at the diplomatic level.

But does China really want to play a role? “This is another thing! ” answers the professor from UCLouvain. “China wants to play a role officially, through public diplomacy, by making declarations, to show its influence on the international scene, but in fact, and this is what is important, is China capable of playing a true role of moderator? When we say that we want to try to find a solution, we must find a solution that respects international law, but we can clearly see that China has taken a stand for Russia. If it is to go and negotiate with the Ukrainians and tell them, depending on the state of the situation, that they must give the Russians their lost territories in order to have peace, this is not what is expected of a moderator.

For Tanguy Struye, there is no doubt that Beijing has taken a position in favor of Russia: “Yes, absolutely, just like Brazil” he continues“In February 2022, President Lula said that the war was the fault of the Ukrainians and the Russians. This means that if one state is attacked by another, it is the fault of both. Brazilian said that it was not important to know who was responsible for what but that a solution had to be found. And the Chinese are in this same logic which would like Ukraine to abandon Crime and other territories. The problem of these countries which now want to take a stand in this conflict, it is that they are not in a logic of respect for international law. In other words, they want to arrive at a situation where the Russians keep the territories they have taken since the beginning of the war in addition to the Crime “.

“We must not lose sight of the fact that, from the Chinese point of view” recalls Antoine Bondaz, “this war creates opportunities including vis–vis Russia. For Beijing, an economic weakening of Russia and a diplomatic isolation of Moscow are a good thing because it gives it leeway and levers of pressure to potentially facilitate concessions from Russia..

Barely concealed criticism of Americans

According to Chinese official media, President Xi Jinping also said this sentence: “As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, we will not sit back and add fuel to the fire, let alone seek to take advantage of the situation.“. In the eyes of Antoine Bondaz, decoding is not complicated: “It is obviously a criticism of the United States, decodes Antoine Bondaz? What China is saying is that not only does it not distance itself from the conflict because, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, it is necessarily interested in it, even if one has to see the role it plays; when she says she is not adding fuel to the fire, it is an explicit criticism of Western arms exports to Ukraine, and when she says she will not profit from it, it is still a criticism of the United States which is presented as profiting from this war, in particular to export gas to Europeans”.

During this interview given by President Zelensky Associated Press on March 28, the question was also asked Volodymyr Zelensky whether he would like to invite the Chinese President to come to Ukraine. His answer had been direct: “Oh yes, we are ready to receive it here“. Xi Jinping kyiv would be another major event. But it may not be for now.