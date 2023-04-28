Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge apologizes for ‘venomous snake’ comment on Prime Minister Modi Karnataka’s election





Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge has issued an apology for his “venomous snake” comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “If my statement hurt anyone, if it was misinterpreted and upset anyone, I will express special regret,” Mallikarjun Kharge said. “We have ideological differences. The RSS-BJP ideology is toxic. But they compared her to the Prime Minister and claimed that I made comments about her. I never intended to talk about anyone or hurt anyone,” he said. Earlier, Kharge said, “PM Modi is like a ‘venomous snake.’ You might wonder if you think it’s poison or not. But if you lick it, you’re dead.” Kharge’s clarification came after the BJP criticized his comment and demanded an apology. Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, “Congress should apologize to the nation.” He further said that the Congress leader’s statement was worse than that of Sonia Gandhi, referring to the UPA President’s infamous “maut ka saudagar” comment on Prime Minister Modi. Reacting to Kharge’s comments, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said, “There is a poison in Kharge’s mind. It is prejudiced mind towards Prime Minister Modi and BJP. are unable to fight it politically and they see that their boat is sinking… People are going to teach them a lesson.” READ ALSO | ‘If you lick the poison…’: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge calls PM Modi a ‘poisonous snake’ Last year, while campaigning in Gujarat’s elections, Kharge called Modi a “100-headed” Ravan. Addressing a rally in the city of Ahmedabad, Kharge said the prime minister was asking people to vote “looking at his face” in all elections. “Modi ji is prime minister. Forgetting his job, he continues to campaign in company elections, MP elections, MP elections, everywhere… All the time he talks about himself — “You don’t need to see anybody another, just look at Modi. and vote’. How many times do we see your face? How many shapes do you have? Do you have 100 heads like Ravan? Kharge had said.

