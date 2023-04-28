Trump replaces ‘Sleepy Joe’ with ‘Crooked Joe’ in echo of 2016





Former President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he would drop the nickname “Crooked Hillary” and apply the epithet to President Biden instead in a bid to recapture the zeitgeist of his successful 2016 campaign.

“I’m going to remove the name ‘Crooked’ from Hillary Clinton,” Trump, 76, said at a rally in New Hampshire. “I’m going to give it a new name. I don’t know like maybe ‘Lovely Hillary’ or ‘Beautiful Hillary’ but I’m going to remove the name ‘Crooked’ so we can use Joe Biden’s name as he will now be known as ‘Crooked Joe’ Biden.

Trump told the Manchester crowd that Biden, 80, ‘only cares about enriching his own family’ and ‘you wonder why he’s not doing anything for China, why he’s not doing what he is supposed to do? Because he received millions of dollars from China.

Democratic National Committee spokesman Ammar Moussa dismissed the new moniker, arguing that Trump had his own “shady” foreign business dealings.

“Donald Trump and his family used his presidency to reap billions with a B through shady deals with foreign countries like China and Saudi Arabia,” Moussa said. “Donald Trump can come up with a lot of nicknames for President Biden, but we have a better one: winner.”

Trump lost to Biden in 2020 after bestowing the mocking nickname “Sleepy Joe” on his rival.

This election cycle, Trump has been more creative in insulting his potential chief GOP rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, calling him “DeSanctimonious” or “DeSanctus” while playing with “Tiny D” and ” Meatball Ron”.

Trump also on Thursday attacked another potential Republican rival, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, saying, “Sloppy Chris Christie…has a big mouth, that’s all he’s got.”

Donald Trump has said he will rename Joe Biden “Twisted Joe”. Mark Peterson for NY Post Trump recently insulted GOP rivals Chris Christie and Ron DeSantis. Mark Peterson for NY Post Trump hopes to recapture the zeitgeist of his successful 2016 campaign.Mark Peterson for NY Post

Trump in 2016 sank a series of rivals with heartbreaking ridicule “Lyin’ Ted” Cruz and “Little Marco” Rubio as Republican senators challenged him for the GOP nomination, before calling general election foe Clinton ” Crooked”.

“You would think Hillary would be very happy today,” Trump said Thursday.

“I think she will be out there somewhere celebrating because there has never been anyone in the history of American politics as twisted or dishonest as Joe Biden. And the press absolutely refuses to report it…because frankly, they are just as crooked as he is.

