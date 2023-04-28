Tech revolution has reshaped radio, FM: Prime Minister Modi





The inauguration of 91 FM transmitters will revolutionize the radio industry in India, Prime Minister Modi said during a virtual address on Friday, April 28, 2023. | Photo credit: [email protected]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, April 28, 2023 inaugurated 91 FM transmitters spread across 18 states and two union territories and said his government was working to give people in every nook and corner of the country affordable access to technology. Inaugurating the 91 FM transmitters in border areas and aspirational districts, Modi said the move would bring FM radio services to over two million people staying in remote areas and give them affordable access to information. The inauguration of 91 FM transmitters will revolutionize the radio industry in India. https://t.co/wYkBbxGHqT Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2023 These FM transmitters will play a key role in a range of services, from timely dissemination of information, weather forecasts for agriculture, to connecting women’s self-help groups to new markets, Mr Modi said in his virtual. Read also : Radio brings people together, says Narendra Modi The launch event brought together chief ministers, public representatives, Padma winners and government officials from 18 states and two union territories. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur joined the post from Ladakh. The expansion takes place two days before the historic 100th episode of Mann Ki Baatthe Prime Minister’s monthly radio show. The radio has not become obsolete The technological revolution has led to shaping radio and FM in a new way. The radio has not become obsolete. Thanks to FMs and online podcasts, he came in a new avatar. Digital India gave him new listeners, Mr Modi said. He said that with the launch of 91 FM transmitters, All India Radio was well on its way to expanding its FM footprint nationwide. The Prime Minister said he would soon be hosting the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat and his deep connection with people across the country would not have been possible through any means other than radio. He said the expansion of fiber optic networks in villages has led to lower costs for cellphones and data, which has made it easier to access information. Today, digital entrepreneurs are emerging from every nook and corner of the country. Even street vendors are now using UPI, they are taking advantage of banking facilities, Prime Minister Modi said. The prime minister said the government e-marketplace is playing a bigger role in helping small industries grow and develop. The role of technology has increased in all aspects of people’s lives now. Today, many training courses are available on DTH services. Both FM and DTH radio showed a window into the future of Digital India, he said. The 91 new 100W FM transmitters have been installed in 84 districts with special focus on improving coverage in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

