Former President Donald Trump Says US Dollar Is Collapsing, Warns ‘We’re Very Close’ to WWIII CryptoGlobe





Donald Trump has warned that the US dollar is collapsing and will soon “no longer be the global standard”. The former President of the United States further warned that “we are very close” to a Third World War. “Joe Biden has brought us to the very brink of World War III,” he said.

Trump on inflation, the collapse of the dollar, World War III

Donald Trump released a video on Tuesday following Joe Biden’s announcement of his candidacy for President of the United States in 2024.

The former US president began by outlining the damage done to the US economy by Biden in a few years, including his “spending calamity”. Trump described:

American families are being decimated by the worst inflation in half a century. The banks are failing, our currency is collapsing and the dollar will soon no longer be the global standard, which will be our biggest defeat in over 200 years.

“Joe Biden has brought us to the very brink of World War III,” Trump continued. However, he clarified: I am not predicting World War III but I will say this, we are very close. He then promised that if elected president in 2024, “we will prevent World War III from happening.”

Trump recently warned that China is trying to replace the US dollar as the world’s number one currency. He also warned that the USD is losing its status as the world’s reserve currency, it’s like America “losing a world war”, stressing: “Well be a second tier country”.

This week, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev also urged all countries to make efforts to avoid the outbreak of a new full-scale global conflict. We must all work to ensure that this threat of global confrontation, of a hot and full-scale Third World War does not materialize, the Russian official said.

Kevin Helms

An economics student from Austria, Kevin discovered Bitcoin in 2011 and has been an evangelist ever since.

