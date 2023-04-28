Kremlin hails Xi-Zelensky’s call amid war in Ukraine, fights for ‘achievement of Russia’s goals’

On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping held phone talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – their first interaction since the conflict began more than a year ago. As the war in Ukraine continues with no clear end in sight, the move was welcomed by Russia as well as the NATO bloc. However, details remain scarce on China’s next steps.

“We are ready to welcome anything that can advance the end of the conflict in Ukraine and the achievement of Russia’s objectives. As for the very fact of communication, it is the sovereign affair of these countries,” he told Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the press.

According to official accounts, Xi told his Ukrainian counterpart that negotiations were the only viable way out of the unfolding crisis. Meanwhile, Zelensky called the interaction a productive hour-long conversation.

China always stands on the side of peace and its fundamental position is to facilitate peace talks. Dialogue and negotiations are the only viable way out of the Ukrainian crisis, and no one wins a nuclear war,” the official Xinhua news agency quoted him as saying.

Chinese officials, however, have remained tight-lipped about what comes next. It remains unclear when a Chinese envoy will visit Ukraine or whether Beijing would support any effort by Russia to retain the seized territory.

I had a long and meaningful phone call with President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, together with the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations,” the Ukrainian leader tweeted.

Zelensky also reiterated Ukraine’s long-standing view that there could be no peace unless Russia returns the lands acquired in the current invasion and leaves the Crimea it seized. in 2014.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin welcomed what it called attempts to “advance” an end to the conflict in Ukraine. Following the call, Russia said it welcomed any attempt to end the Ukrainian conflict on Moscow’s terms.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also “welcomed” the call but added that it did not change the fact that China had still not condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

