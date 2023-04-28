Politics
Kremlin hails Xi-Zelensky’s call amid war in Ukraine, fights for ‘achievement of Russia’s goals’
On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping held phone talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – their first interaction since the conflict began more than a year ago. As the war in Ukraine continues with no clear end in sight, the move was welcomed by Russia as well as the NATO bloc. However, details remain scarce on China’s next steps.
