Imran Khan sets condition after first round of talks with PDM





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan inside Islamabad High Court. Twitter/PTIC The Constitution is supreme, not Parliament, says Imran Khan. Says PTI will not speak if government repeats point of September/October elections. Imran Khan says that the PTI with the Constitution, the PDM against.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said on Friday he had asked leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry to speak with the government only if they were willing to dissolve the National Assembly.

I say to these two if the government is ready to immediately dissolve the National Assembly and hold elections, then talk about it. If they (Government) repeat the same rhetoric about holding elections in September or October then there is no need, PTI leader said in interview with reporters at High Court Islamabad (IHC).

He was accompanied by Qureshi and Fawad when addressing the media. On Thursday, these two, along with lawyer Ali Zafar, held the first round of talks with the government on the elections. The two parties will meet again today.

During his informal chat with reporters at the IHC, the PTI leader also said that the ball is now in the governments’ court on the issue of elections.

If the elections do not take place on May 14, it means that the Constitution is torn. If the Constitution is violated, whoever has power will have his way, the PTI leader said.

He added that his party has always respected the Supreme Court, adding that there was no comparison between the PTI and the Pakistan Democratic Movement as his party was in favor of the Constitution while the other was against it.

The Constitution is supreme, not Parliament, Khan said.

First round of talks

The ruling alliance and the PTI finally came to the negotiating table a day early to discuss the polling date following Supreme Court orders.

In the first round of talks which lasted around two hours in Parliament’s Committee Room 3, the two sides briefed each other on their leaders’ positions, sources told Geo News.

The government delegation included Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Naveed Qamar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Azam Nazeer Tarrar and Pakistan People’s Party Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani.

The PTI delegation briefed the government on the position of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on the elections and how the elections should be conducted.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Gilani said the ruling parties would consult and come to a decision. “Whatever the decision, it will be based on input from all parties.”

Qureshi, while speaking to the media, said the consultations ended after two hours and pointed out that the political parties are finding solutions to the issues through talks.

“We entered the talks with the spirit of reaching a decision […] but we will not allow the talks to be used as a delaying tactic for the polls,” the PTI vice president said.

After the meeting, sources told Geo News that the PTI presented three demands to the government delegation:

The national and provincial assemblies should be dissolved in May this year and to extend the polls beyond May 14, an amendment should be made to the Constitution;

If the government decides to amend the Constitution, the resignations of the PTI will have to be recalled;

Elections are due to be held across the country in July this year.

