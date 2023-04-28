BBC chief resigns amid furor over his role in Boris Johnson loan





LONDON (AP) The BBC chairman resigned on Friday after a report revealed he failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest over his role in arranging a loan more than two years ago. years for Boris Johnson, who was then British Prime Minister. The state-funded national broadcaster has come under political pressure after it was revealed that Richard Sharp had helped arrange the line of credit weeks before he was appointed to the BBC job on the government’s recommendation. The 800,000 pound ($1 million) line of credit came from wealthy Canadian businessman Sam Blyth, a distant cousin of Johnson. It was facilitated by Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker and Conservative Party donor, who arranged a meeting between Blyth and the UK’s top civil servant to discuss Blyth’s offer of financial aid. Johnson was then leader of the Conservative Party as well as British Prime Minister. Sharp said he had inadvertently broken the rules and was quitting to put BBC interests first. I think this case may well distract from the good work of the company if I were to stay on until the end of my term, ”he said. Sharp said he would remain in his role at the BBC until the end of June while a search for a successor was made. A report on the episode by senior counsel Adam Heppinstall released on Friday found Sharp failed to disclose perceived potential conflicts of interest. The report revealed that Sharp did not reveal his role in the loan guarantee to the BBC’s nominations panel until he was appointed chairman in early 2021. “There is a risk that one would have the impression that Mr. Sharp was recommended for a nomination because he assisted the former Prime Minister in a private financial matter, writes Heppinstall in his report. There may well have been a risk of perception that Mr Sharp would not be independent of the former prime minister, if appointed, he said. Opposition politicians have accused the Conservative government of undermining the impartiality of the BBC. This breach has caused incalculable damage to the reputation of the BBC and has seriously compromised its independence due to Tory sleaze and cronyism,” said Labor Party culture spokeswoman Lucy Powell. The loan inquiry is the latest uncomfortable episode for the century-old BBC, which is funded by a license fee paid by all TV households and is required to be impartial in its news coverage. The public broadcaster is often a political football, with some in the Conservative government seeing a leftist slant in its news and some Liberals accusing it of having a conservative bias. The BBC was engulfed in a storm over free speech and political prejudice in March when its main sports presenter, former England footballer Gary Lineker, criticized the government’s immigration policy on social media. Lineker was suspended and later reinstated after other Premier League sports presenters, analysts and players boycotted the BBC airwaves in solidarity.

