Ailing Erdogan tries to project health in video link appearance with Putin
Published on:
Ailing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan returned on Thursday from a two-day absence and spoke via video link with Vladimir Putin during a virtual ceremony to unveil a Russian-built nuclear power plant.
The 69-year-old leader suspended all campaigning for Turkey’s crucial May 14 elections after falling ill while conducting a live television interview on Tuesday evening.
Erdogan said he developed stomach aches jumping between five cities for rallies and public project launches earlier this week.
Health Minister Fehrettin Koca said on Thursday that Erdogan suffered from “infectious gastroenteritis” a short-lived illness caused by inflammation of the digestive tract.
But fear forced Erdogan to cancel events on Wednesday and then stay home instead of traveling to the Mediterranean coast for the inauguration of Turkey’s first nuclear power plant on Thursday.
The video appearance represented Erdogan’s effort to project health and vigor at one of the most vulnerable times of his two-decade rule.
But he looked pale and visibly frail as he addressed Putin and the nation from behind his presidential desk.
“Our country has risen to the league of nations with nuclear energy, albeit after a delay of 60 years,” Erdogan said in prepared remarks.
‘Disinformation’
Erdogan is known for his love of the countryside and his adherence to political struggles.
Polls suggest he either runs neck and neck or loses to opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Turkey’s most important election in decades.
The control of parliament by his party of Islamic origin through an alliance with a far-right group is also threatened.
Erdogan had used his rallies to launch fierce attacks on the opposition and portray himself as a man who gets the job done.
This image has been shaken and his office is fighting back.
The president’s powerful media director, Fahrettin Altun, posted screenshots of Chinese state media and some popular accounts on Twitter speculating that Erdogan’s condition was more serious than what is known. officially reported.
“We categorically reject such baseless claims regarding President Erdogan’s health,” Altun wrote.
“No amount of disinformation can dispute the fact that the Turkish people stand with their leader and that Erdogan and his AK party are on the verge of winning the May 14 election.”
Kept secret
Rumors about Erdogan’s health have been circulating since he underwent two gastrointestinal surgeries in 2011 and 2012.
The operations left him with a slight hitch in his gait which seems to have fueled some speculation on social media.
Turkey does not publish the results of its leaders’ health checks and it is illegal to “insult the president”.
Thousands of people have been prosecuted for this offence, punishable by a fine or a prison sentence of up to four years.
Turkey’s main opposition leaders all promptly tweeted messages wishing Erdogan a speedy recovery.
Erdogan’s video link with Putin unveiled a project Russia began building during a chill in Ankara’s relations with its Western allies in 2018
Construction of the Akkuyu plant was complicated by Western sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
“Yes, we have some logistical problems,” Akkuyu plant manager Sergei Butskikh told reporters on the eve of the launch.
“The transport routes are getting longer. Not all the shipping companies are able to work with us. So there, yes, we feel the sanctions,” he added.
“But it didn’t affect the quality of the plant’s construction.”
Erdogan was one of the few world leaders to maintain good relations with Putin by refusing to endorse Western sanctions against Russia and trying to negotiate an end to the war.
(AFP)
